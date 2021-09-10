Lady Du shares how 9 to 5 jobs funded her music career

Amapiano star Lady Du shared how she sustained her music career long before she got her big break in the South African music scene. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the “Woza” hitmaker shared how working regular 9 to 5 jobs helped her fund her music dream.

“Never ever underestimate what your 9/5 can do for you to start your own business!!! “I worked on a ship travelled the world doing beauty, studied fire fighting, teeth whitening specialist, and safety officer position. Came back worked at my dad’s shop, then worked with trucks (logistics), then worked organising events for a foundation. “All that money I invested back into my music,” she said.

She said that she used the money she saved from all these jobs to pay for her dancer, mentioning one of her dancers who’s been with her for 12 years. “I paid my dancers from my salary, bought them uniform from my salary. @njabzzz has been dancing for me for 12 straight years. “Jeanette I met 4 years ago. Come hell or High water, pay or no pay they got paid. They stuck by me when I had no hits, today they get to share my dream with me.”