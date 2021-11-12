Lady Du wins big at Feather Awards
Thursday night's 13th annual Feather Awards were a typically star-studded affair.
Complete with exquisite fashion, colourful entertainment and killer live performances, the awards continued on a rich tradition of glitz and glam.
In a nod to the LGBTQI+community, the entrance to the Market Theatre, where the awards took place, was transformed into a pink floral wonderland.
Instead of a red carpet, guests were welcomed onto the "Pink carpet" by hosts Rorisang Thandekiso, Zanele Potelwa and Ayanda Makuzeni.
Zanele Potelwa rocking Tomi R tonight at the feather awards 💖💖#Feathers13 pic.twitter.com/3LselHDYhk— Tomi Rikhotso (@TomiRikhotso) November 11, 2021
The pink carpet was graced by several celebrities, including Lethabo Joy, Ayanda Ncwane and Phupho Gumede Kardashian.
This year's theme, Solid and Fabulous, made for some memorable fashion moments.
Lumko Johnson, Penny Lebyane, Ditshego Ditsego and Zizo Tshwete were the hosts of the 3-hour long main award ceremony.
The ceremony saw live performances by Tamara Dey, Amstel, Lady Du and Holly Rey alongside the Mzansi Gay Choir.
Spotted the iconic @AmstelDiva!The original Butterfly #Feathers13 pic.twitter.com/gN2pCIUao9— FeatherAwardsSA (@FeathersSA) November 11, 2021
Lady Du was the biggest winner of the evening as she bagged 2 awards: the Fag Hag of the Year and Best Musician, which she shared with Makhadzi.
Wiseman Zithar took the Hunk of the Year, while Best Styled Award was shared between former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and SA fashion trailblazer Rich Mnisi.
The Yummy @Wiseman_zither Takes it! #Feathers13 pic.twitter.com/Z4m0ziHX2S— FeatherAwardsSA (@FeathersSA) November 11, 2021
Diva Extraordinaire of the year went to Johanna Mukoki, and Hot Chick of the year went to the beautiful Shudufadzo Musida.
The award for the Cutest Couple was scooped by Sylvester Chauke and his partner Tumelo Mmusi.
The biggest accolade of the evening, the African Feather of the Year was awarded to Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.
“Now in our 13th year, the main reason for hosting these awards during this trying period in our community, is as always to continue celebrating life," said Feathers co-founder Thami Kotlolo. "More importantly in 2021 we are also celebrating queer lives cos we as a community matter."
"Tonight we celebrated diversity and inclusion for all. As always, post the awards, the work still goes go on.
“The ongoing LGBTIQ+ dialogues across the country continues to give the community a voice."
Full list of winners:
Best Styled Individual
Zozibini Tunzi and Rich Mnisi
Hunk of the Year
Wiseman Zithar
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year
Johanna Mukoki
Sport personality of the Year
Phuti “Minaj “ Lekoloane
Role Model of the Year
Roche Kester
Cutest Couple
Sylvester Chauke & Tumelo Mmusi
Hot Chick of the Year
Shudufadzo Musida
Media Award of the Year
Becoming
Fag hag of the Year
Lady Du
Musician
Makhadzi and Lady Du
Socialite
LeloWhatsGood
Drama Queen
Khanyi Mbau
Social Media personality of the Year
Coachella Randy
Best LGBTIQ initiative ( Private Sector)
Ernest & Young
Best LGBTIQ initiative ( Public Sector)
Gauteng Department of Education
Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement
Vaal LGBT
Best Rainbow Parenting
Virginia Magwaza
AFRICAN FEATHER AWARD
Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
SIMON NKOLI AWARD
David Tlale