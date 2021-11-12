EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Lady Du. Picture: Instagram
Lady Du. Picture: Instagram

Lady Du wins big at Feather Awards

By Shingai Darangwa Time of article published 2h ago

Thursday night's 13th annual Feather Awards were a typically star-studded affair.

Complete with exquisite fashion, colourful entertainment and killer live performances, the awards continued on a rich tradition of glitz and glam.

In a nod to the LGBTQI+community, the entrance to the Market Theatre, where the awards took place, was transformed into a pink floral wonderland.

Instead of a red carpet, guests were welcomed onto the "Pink carpet" by hosts Rorisang Thandekiso, Zanele Potelwa and Ayanda Makuzeni.

The pink carpet was graced by several celebrities, including Lethabo Joy, Ayanda Ncwane and Phupho Gumede Kardashian.

This year's theme, Solid and Fabulous, made for some memorable fashion moments.

Lumko Johnson, Penny Lebyane, Ditshego Ditsego and Zizo Tshwete were the hosts of the 3-hour long main award ceremony.

The ceremony saw live performances by Tamara Dey, Amstel, Lady Du and Holly Rey alongside the Mzansi Gay Choir.

Lady Du was the biggest winner of the evening as she bagged 2 awards: the Fag Hag of the Year and Best Musician, which she shared with Makhadzi.

Wiseman Zithar took the Hunk of the Year, while Best Styled Award was shared between former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and SA fashion trailblazer Rich Mnisi.

Diva Extraordinaire of the year went to Johanna Mukoki, and Hot Chick of the year went to the beautiful Shudufadzo Musida.

The award for the Cutest Couple was scooped by Sylvester Chauke and his partner Tumelo Mmusi.

The biggest accolade of the evening, the African Feather of the Year was awarded to Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

“Now in our 13th year, the main reason for hosting these awards during this trying period in our community, is as always to continue celebrating life," said Feathers co-founder Thami Kotlolo. "More importantly in 2021 we are also celebrating queer lives cos we as a community matter."

"Tonight we celebrated diversity and inclusion for all. As always, post the awards, the work still goes go on.

“The ongoing LGBTIQ+ dialogues across the country continues to give the community a voice."

Full list of winners:

Best Styled Individual

Zozibini Tunzi and Rich Mnisi

Hunk of the Year

Wiseman Zithar

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

Johanna Mukoki

Sport personality of the Year

Phuti “Minaj “ Lekoloane

Role Model of the Year

Roche Kester

Cutest Couple

Sylvester Chauke & Tumelo Mmusi

Hot Chick of the Year

Shudufadzo Musida

Media Award of the Year

Becoming

Fag hag of the Year

Lady Du

Musician

Makhadzi and Lady Du

Socialite

LeloWhatsGood

Drama Queen

Khanyi Mbau

Social Media personality of the Year

Coachella Randy

Best LGBTIQ initiative ( Private Sector)

Ernest & Young

Best LGBTIQ initiative ( Public Sector)

Gauteng Department of Education

Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement

Vaal LGBT

Best Rainbow Parenting

Virginia Magwaza

AFRICAN FEATHER AWARD

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

SIMON NKOLI AWARD

David Tlale

