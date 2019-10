Lady Zamar accuses Sjava of abuse









Lady Zamar. Picture: Instagram Lady Zamar accused her former lover, Sjava of abuse on Tuesday. Zamar confirmed on Twitter that she dated Sjava and that she did not know he was married. This comes after Sjava’s sold-out concert over the weekend, "One Night With Sjava", where he introduced his wife to the crowd. Social media users and fans of both Zamar and Sjava started asking how it was possible for him to be married when the couple recently split. This caused Zamar to address the questions on Twitter.

The "Collide" hitmaker started a thread by saying, “I’m only responding coz I’m exhausted..I’ve moved on Loooong ago and yet I’m still dragged into that messy man’s life. What must I do to get you guys to stop with the tags and mentions?”

I’m only responding coz I’m exhausted.. I’ve moved on Loooong ago and yerrr I’m still dragged into that messy mans life. What must I do to get you guys to stop with the tags and mentions? ... If I was a normal girl who no one knew I’d be left alone but coz I’m in the public? — MONARCH💞🦋 (@Lady_Zamar) October 29, 2019

I was abused ( verbally and once sexually) and used.. I was lied to and cheated on..



Did I know.. No

Did people tell me who knew?.. yes some.. got inboxes and calls ..

Did I ask? Yes

Did people I knew know what kind of man he is? Yes

Did they protect him? His friends? Yes — MONARCH💞🦋 (@Lady_Zamar) October 29, 2019

So did you ask him about his wife? Nigga swears up and down he is not married..



So any more questions? I’ll answer.. I wish this was for attention.. I wish it was for float.. I wish it was for anything but the truth .. I’m just tired yo — MONARCH💞🦋 (@Lady_Zamar) October 29, 2019





“Surprising that I was invited to perform at this event on Sunday where the wife was coming. The disrespect”, she said.





Some people won’t believe me.. I already know it’s life and I’m not asking for anyone to believe me.. I just want it to end.. the articles, the speculation, the dragging me into stories that don’t concern me.. you guys can criticize me for all these other things — MONARCH💞🦋 (@Lady_Zamar) October 29, 2019 Many social media users attacked Zamar and labelled her dramatic and a liar. Zamar, whose real name is Yamikani Janet Banda, ended the thread by saying that she forgave Sjava for her own sake after going to therapy. “We don’t talk and I honestly forgave him coz my gosh I’d die if I didn’t”. She also said that she knows some people won’t believe her.Many social media users attacked Zamar and labelled her dramatic and a liar.

Why come out now?...on the weekend he just sold out concert & now here you are claiming abuse! Just get over it & focus on your music & that dude you posted the other! Move on he's married so what? — Nathi Nkosi (@siyanathinkosi) October 29, 2019

I want to respond but I’m scared I’ll be judged.



If Sjava really abused Lady Zamar:



1. Why now? After all the hashtags we’ve been pushing for women to come out.



2. Why is she with a married man anyway?



But ke it’s okay. pic.twitter.com/MRvJjRCjxT — Hannah Sankara (@HannahSankara) October 29, 2019

Sjava sexually manhandled Lady Zamar vele?

Or we are just being taken for a ride again?

So she kept quite until she confirm that Sjava is happily married? — Master kaz (@kabelo_kazma) October 30, 2019

Women questioning Lady Zamar about her abuse! TF is wrong with y’all? Just because she’s famous, she can’t be abused??? Y’all are disgusting actually! — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) October 29, 2019 Metro FM DJ and television presenter Lerato Kganyago came to the star’s defence.

She then revealed that she was abused verbally and once sexually.She also said that she asked him if he was married but that he always said he was not.Zamar also said that she has been invited by Sjava to perform at his concert, something she found disrespectful.IOL Entertainment was stonewalled when we attempted to get comment from Sjava's public relations team.