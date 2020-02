Lady Zamar addresses ‘owning your own masters’ debate









Lady Zamar. Picture: Instagram Local songstress Lady Zamar has addressed the ongoing debate regarding ownership of master recordings. Taking to her Twitter page on Wednesday, the "Love Is Blind" singer responded to Twitter user @SirOlwayson who said that "it’s sad that Lady Zamar doesn’t know that her intellectual property is owned by Universal". Stating that he believes that she only receives royalty payments but doesn't own her music.

It’s sad that lady Zamar doesn’t know that her intellectual property is owned by Universal, she could get the royalties but she still doesn’t own her music. https://t.co/t4wJTAXu6m — Maeza De Tall🇿🇦 (@SirOlwayson) February 25, 2020

The "Collide" hitmaker didn't take kindly to his comments and in a series of tweets explained that misinformation is being spread around with regards to how music ownership works in the industry.

She kicked off her educational tweets and said: "Misinformation is the disease of our society... Y’all need to actually go read a book or an article or better yet contracts.. go get advise and understand what a master is vs what intellectual property is and what the pros and cons are of both owning and not owning your masters."

Misinformation is the disease of our society. Y’all need to actually go read a book or an article or better yet contracts.. go get advise and understand what a master is vs what intellectual property is and what the pros and cons are of both owning and not owning your masters. https://t.co/Dd3tT20k7E — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) February 25, 2020

Zamar followed this by challenging DJ Maphorisa to share proper information regarding the music industry and how new artists shouldn't look to Twitter for advice.

She said that with misinformation being thrown around, up and coming artists should rather get specialists to advise them.

I gotta think about something for a while & though to most this chat with Phori & KayBee seems like a joke, it’s a real chat, I personally think it’s misleading to just bang your chest all day advocating for people to own their masters without properly explaining what it means — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) February 25, 2020

Maybe twitter is having fun but I was once a new coming to the South African music industry and if I took advise from Twitter advise specialists I wouldn’t have achieved half of what I’ve been blessed to get and achieve. Misinformation is wrong and @DjMaphorisa I challenge you🎶 — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) February 25, 2020

She ended by saying that while the "Lorch" hitmaker dragged Prince Kaybee and herself into the conversation as part of an ego trip and clout, the conversation around music ownership is an important one.