Lady Zamar. Picture: Instagram

Lady Zamar has broken her silence about the viral video where Babes Wodumo makes fun of her acne during her guest judge appearance on "Idols SA". Speaking to DRUM Magazine, the "Collide" singer says he was shocked by what the "Wololo" star said about her.

“I didn’t even know the meaning of the names she called me, but I eventually learned that one of them is a b***h who goes around sleeping with different men to the point where her vagina is worn out,” she said.

Zamar goes on to say that she couldn't believe that someone could be so cruel and spend so much time being mean spirited.

Earlier this month the gqom queen came under fire for posting a video on her Twitter account where she makes fun of Zamar's skin.

As the video was making its way across the Twitter streets, Wodumo claimed her account was hacked and that wasn't her talking in the video.

Here is a video of Babes wodumo #BabesWodumo making fun of Lady Zamar #LadyZamar yazi this uneducated stupid girl 🙄🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/1UxhhSh2l2 — Daud Mhlongo (@DaudRugunate) August 14, 2019

However, she later said that is was her and her sister said they did reach out to the "This Is Love" singer to apologise for her comments.

This is not the first time Zamar has been cyberbullied for her adult acne. Last month, trolls also made fun of her skin after "Banomoya" hitmaker Prince Kaybee posted a picture of them in the studio working on an upcoming single.

The "Gugulethu" producer came to Zamar's defence and said on Twitter: "Posted a pic of me and @Lady_Zamar yesterday and it breaks my heart that we ignore people's gifts only to highlight their imperfections like we are anywhere near perfect ourselves."

The "Love is Blind" singer also shared her thoughts on cyberbullying: "Stop this nonsense cyber bullying as if you weren’t taught goodness by someone in your life. PEOPLE GET ACNE ALL THE TIME. I'M NOT PERFECT and hey.. as hard as it is, I’ll have confidence for everyone struggling with acne!!! COZ YOU ARE NOT ALONE!"