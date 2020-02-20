Lady Zamar claps back at claims that she's been replaced by Sha Sha
Just like Lady Zamar replaced Bucie, Sha Sha has replaced Lady Zamar! https://t.co/Q1DkX3ggTr— PMO🇿🇦 (@Phehello_Mo) February 18, 2020
You guys do not have any respect for women in the music/entertainment industry. like we are not seen or even taken seriously.. my goodness the disrespect is disgusting.. It’s like one woman at a time vibes with you all.. What must happen? https://t.co/BfUgcWLtDX— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) February 18, 2020
Cassper, AKA, KO, Kwesta, KidX, Maphorisa, Kabza, Black Coffee,Prince KayBee, Kent,, my goodness the list is endless,, they can all coexist, each in their own way, in the same genres they can all be great but Bucie, Shek, Simmy, Mpumi, Nadia, Gigi, Sha Sha Nooooo we just can’t https://t.co/BfUgcWLtDX— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) February 18, 2020
Y’all have disrespected Bucie for so long, constantly comparing her to EVERY SINGLE WOMAN WHO WNTERES THE DANCE/ HOUSE GENRE. you’re so small minded that you actually think she can be compared.. You’re the unfortunate person who’s irritated me to a response https://t.co/BfUgcWLtDX— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) February 18, 2020
Y’all act like these women died. like some wierd rule suggests to let one reign another must die.. These unrealistic comparisons are evil and completely unjust.. and I’m fed up. https://t.co/BfUgcWLtDX— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) February 18, 2020