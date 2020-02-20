Lady Zamar claps back at claims that she's been replaced by Sha Sha









Lady Zamar. Picture: Instagram

Local songstress Lady Zamar has clapped back at a troll who claimed that she had been replaced by newcomer Sha Sha. It seems that Lady Zamar can't catch a break when it comes to trolls on the internet, and this time amapiano star Sha Sha was dragged into it.

The "Akulaleki" singer posted a short video on Valentine's Day of an acoustic version of "Tender Love" which was quote tweeted by @Phehello_Mo earlier this week who said that Sha Sha had replaced Lady Zamar.

The "This Is Love" hitmaker didn't take kindly to his statement and said: "You guys do not have any respect for women in the music/entertainment industry. like we are not seen or even taken seriously.. my goodness the disrespect is disgusting.. It’s like one woman at a time vibes with you all.. What must happen?"

"Cassper, AKA, KO, Kwesta, KidX, Maphorisa, Kabza, Black Coffee,Prince KayBee, Kent,, my goodness the list is endless,, they can all coexist, each in their own way, in the same genres they can all be great but Bucie, Shek, Simmy, Mpumi, Nadia, Gigi, Sha Sha Nooooo we just can’t."

"Y’all have disrespected Bucie for so long, constantly comparing her to EVERY SINGLE WOMAN WHO WNTERES THE DANCE/ HOUSE GENRE. you’re so small minded that you actually think she can be compared.. You’re the unfortunate person who’s irritated me to a response."

"Y’all act like these women died. like some weird rule suggests to let one reign another must die.. These unrealistic comparisons are evil and completely unjust.. and I’m fed up."





