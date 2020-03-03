Lady Zamar gets support from celebs after she opens rape case against Sjava
I believe Lady Zamar— NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) March 1, 2020
I'm Blocking anyone who protects Sjava......I'm sorry I have no objectivity when it comes to rape.— NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) March 1, 2020
I stand by the victim. ALWAYS.
Because when it happened to me it's the ONLY thing I needed. SUPPORT
LadyZamar❤️ #LadyZamar❤️ #LadyZamar❤️Her Experience Her Story to tell when and how she wants 🙏🏼❤️ Let truth prevail always @Sjava_atm must answer @SAPoliceService do your wrk @DOJCD_ZA #IStandWtVictimsOfSexualViolence— PennyLebyane💚AppRadioMama (@PennyLebyane) March 1, 2020
Cape Town International Jazz Festival organisers announced on Monday that the "uMama" rapper has been dropped from the festival line-up.
It takes a lot of courage to speak up about being raped, the violation you experience is damaging and debilitating to your human soul. I hope one day we as a society won’t turn a blind eye when someone reports that they’ve been raped. I stand with Lady Zamar 🙏🏽💯— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) March 1, 2020