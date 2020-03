Lady Zamar gets support from celebs after she opens rape case against Sjava

Local female celebrities have come out in support of Lady Zamar following news that she has opened a rape case against her former partner, Sjava.





"Love Is Blind" hitmaker Lady Zamar alleged that the incident took place at the Porche Villa Hotel after the pair had both performed at the Royal Heritage Festival in Venda, Limpopo, on September 9, 2017.





According to Sunday World , the "Collide" singer approached police at the end of 2019 with allegations of sexual assault at the hands of Sjava, whose real name is Jabulani Hadebe.





The case was registered at the Lyttelton police station in Pretoria and later transferred to Thohoyandou for investigation.