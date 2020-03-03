Lady Zamar gets support from celebs after she opens rape case against Sjava

Local female celebrities have come out in support of Lady Zamar following news that she has opened a rape case against her former partner, Sjava.

"Love Is Blind" hitmaker Lady Zamar alleged that the incident took place at the Porche Villa Hotel after the pair had both performed at the Royal Heritage Festival in Venda, Limpopo, on September 9, 2017.

According to Sunday World , the "Collide" singer approached police at the end of 2019 with allegations of sexual assault at the hands of Sjava, whose real name is Jabulani Hadebe.

The case was registered at the Lyttelton police station in Pretoria and later transferred to Thohoyandou for investigation.

According to the Sunday World , the police statement detailing Zamar's account of the alleged sexual assault said: “He woke up and started kissing her and she kissed him back. And he started taking her clothing of [sic] and she kept quite [sic] and did oral sex. He took the condom and put it on his penis and penetrated her."





“She tried to stop him during the oral sex but he did not stop. She just let it happen as he was stronger than her. She was crying as it was painful. When he finished, he got off and held her and told her to sleep on the same day at 12:00.”





Following the news, singer and poet Ntsiki Mazwai, actress Zenande Mfenyana and radio personality Penny Lebyane all tweeted support for Zamar.