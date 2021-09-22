Lady Zamar shares some relationship advice

Local songstress Lady Zamar was in a piece of advice sharing mood recently and gave tips for people who wanted to get into a romantic relationship. Kicking off her advice spree on Sunday, she explained that social media consumption can affect your views on love, kindness and understanding.

“Social media teaches limitations on love, kindness and understanding.. it teaches forgiveness isn’t real and if you forgive you will be disrespected.. the Bible teaches the exact opposite, love is unconditional, forgive someone as many times as they ask and never stop being kind!” social media teaches limitations on love, kindness and understanding.. it teaches forgiveness isn’t real and if you forgive you will be disrespected.. the Bible teaches the exact opposite, love is unconditional, forgive someone as many times as they ask and never stop being kind! — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) September 19, 2021 She went on to say that taking relationship advice from people on social media was a sure-fire way to set up your relationship to fail. if you take advice from people and social media about your relationship..it is guaranteed to fail.. instead talk to God about everything! — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) September 19, 2021 Furthermore, the “Collide” star continued sharing a list of self-care steps that can be introspectively followed, and applied to your partner.

“1. prioritise you 2. respect you 3. be proud of you 4. take care of you 5. be accountable to you 6. tell yourself the truth 7. love yourself unconditionally 8. forgive yourself 9. be happy with you 10. be loyal to you.” do this for yourself:



then you do the same for another! — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) September 20, 2021 Lady Zamar picked off where she left off on Tuesday and shared how to be in a fulfilling relationship without fear or judgement. Additionally, she stated that you should “get comfortable with the truth; telling it and living it... lies make poor bed fellows, crazy companions and miserable mates!”