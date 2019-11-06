Lady Zamar stands by her tweets about abuse allegations









Lady Zamar. Picture: Instagram Local songster Lady Zamar is standing hard and fast by her claims of abuse at the hands of her former lover. In the face of threatened legal action by Sjava, who refuted the allegations, Lady Zamar has stated that she has no intention of retracting anything she said in her Twitter outpouring. Speaking to the Daily Sun, she made it clear that she meant what she posted and that she didn't accuse anyone or attack a specific person. "I said what I said and it is what I experienced. I put it up on Twitter and there’s nothing more to it. I’m not accusing anyone. I did not mean to hurt anyone or attack anyone’s name. Otherwise, I appreciate the support I received." This comes after Sjava posted his response to the allegations made by the "Love Is Blind" singer.

His statement reads: "I am aware of the false allegations relating to abuse & assault contained in tweets by Yamikani Banda (Lady Zamar) on 29 October 2019 and the media articles based on those allegations. On the advice of my legal advisors, I am pursuing the matter through formal legal channels."

I am aware of the false allegations relating to abuse & assault contained in tweets by Yamikani Banda (Lady Zamar) on 29 October 2019 and the media articles based on those allegations. On the advice of my legal advisors, I am pursuing the matter through formal legal channels. — Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_atm) November 1, 2019

All of this transpired after Sjava brought out his wife and mother at his "One Night With Sjava" concert which was hailed as a roaring success by his fans who attended the show on October 27.

This led to Lady Zamar posting on Twitter about her past relationship since tweeps kept on tagging her in tweets that showed Sjava's wife.

She shared her frustration about her being "dragged into that messy man’s life" and asked what she must "do to get you guys to stop with the tags and mentions?”