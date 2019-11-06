Local songster Lady Zamar is standing hard and fast by her claims of abuse at the hands of her former lover.
In the face of threatened legal action by Sjava, who refuted the allegations, Lady Zamar has stated that she has no intention of retracting anything she said in her Twitter outpouring.
Speaking to the Daily Sun, she made it clear that she meant what she posted and that she didn't accuse anyone or attack a specific person.
"I said what I said and it is what I experienced. I put it up on Twitter and there’s nothing more to it. I’m not accusing anyone. I did not mean to hurt anyone or attack anyone’s name. Otherwise, I appreciate the support I received."
This comes after Sjava posted his response to the allegations made by the "Love Is Blind" singer.