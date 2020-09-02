Lady Zamar turns to Google after taking flak for 'Jerusalema' tweet

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Award-winning vocalist Lady Zamar schools the masses on English grammar after she took flak for a tweet about the success of the smash-hit “Jerusalema”. While the world continues to dance to Master KG’s hit single “Jerusalema,” Lady Zamar took to Twitter to hail the Limpopo born-star for putting Mzansi on the map. “Limpopo has been representing globally for a minute now,” tweeted the “Collide” hitmaker. Limpopo has been representing globally for a minute now♥️✈️🌍 — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) September 1, 2020 It was not long after she shared the post that tweeps came out guns blazing, attacking the songstress. It’s clear peeps misunderstood the phrase “for a minute now.”

I don't think this is well phrased, what do you mean for a minute? pic.twitter.com/lT5kRfcPsu — Dr. Oscar_M🇿🇦 (@FulOsc) September 1, 2020

Lol

From Idibala to John Cena, John Cena to Jerusalem... I think that's more than a minute — Dakalo Masakona Makhethakhetha (@Dakalo_Masakona) September 1, 2020

Unfazed by the negative comments, Lady Zamar hit back with English grammar lesson, she wrote: “Google to the Rescue for those who don’t get it.. Viva Limpopo.”

She continued to explain the meaning of the phrase: “One of you recently asked me about the phrase “It's been a minute.” No, we're not talking about the 60-second minute on your clock, but the idiomatic phrase, which basically means “It's been a long time,” or “It's been a while.”

Google to the Rescue for those who don’t get it.. Viva Limpopo 🇿🇦✊🏾🌍 pic.twitter.com/i5jLNE1gVb — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) September 1, 2020

This comes after international football star Cristiano Ronaldo had shown some love to the global banger “Jerusalema.”

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday Ronaldo shared with his 207 million followers, a four-minute long video celebrating special moment with family and friends, and “Jerusalema” is heard playing in the background.

He captioned the post: "Life is better with your loved ones 🙏❤️ Enjoy all the moments with love and happiness! ✨“

Master KG says this is a dream come true for him as he recently told his friends he would like to see the soccer icon dance to his song.

“I remember telling my friends weeks ago that my wish is to [email protected] playing Jerusalema and Today he posted it #Jerusalema,“ tweeted Master KG.

I remember telling my friends weeks ago that my wish is to see @Cristiano Playing Jerusalema And Today He posted it 😭😭😭😭GOD Thank you❤️❤️❤️ #Jerusalema — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) September 1, 2020

While “Jerusalema” recently garned 100 million views on YouTube, "Jerusalema Remix” just hit number two on Billboard world digital song sales.

.@MasterKGsa ‘Jerusalema’ [Remix] ft. @burnaboy and @Nomcebozikode peaks #2 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales, and it’s been on the chart for 9 weeks... — ChartsAfrica📊 (@chartsafrica) September 1, 2020

The song is now certified platinum in Italy. Talk about level.