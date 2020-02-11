Ladysmith Black Mambazo are currently on their US tour. They had just performed and were driving back to Los Angeles from San Diego when they found out the news of the passing of Joseph Shabalala.
Speaking from Los Angeles, Albert Mazibuko, the eldest member of Ladysmith Black Mambazo relayed how he and other members were doing following the news of the death of the group's founder, Joseph Shabalala. Shabalala died on Tuesday morning in a Pretoria hospital.
Mazibuko, who is 71 years old and has been with the group for 51 years, said he last saw Shabalala six months ago. "When I last saw him we did not speak about anything in particular, we sang the entire time because that is what we always did, we sang whenever we saw each other and he was in happy spirits," he said.