Lalla Hirayama realises what truly matters in life amid Covid-19 outbreak

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Media personality Lalla Hirayama has come to realise that "everything around us is temporary" and family is extremely important and she wasted no time in sharing her sentiments. The "Lalla Land" host took to Instagram where she wrote: "Covid-19 has proven that everything around us is temporary. "Things our lives revolve around. Work, gym, malls, fake friends have all gone for a toss as we are trying to live without them. It has taught us that in the end, it’s your own home and your tribe that keep you safe’ #StayHomeStaySafe #LockdownSouthAfrica." The beautiful message was accompanied by a stunning picture of a makeup less Lalla wearing a turquoise deep neck lingerie.

While some fans appreciated the message, other fans admired the post a little bit more.

Here's what they had to say:

@chilli_boy74 said: "🔥The Beautiful Ninja🔥... 💥Stunning💥... the Covid19 pandemic will indeed teach us many lessons... make us more Humane, so us what is important... mother nature claiming her space back, we will appreciate the smaller things, nature and show us that the world is not about material things... well I hope thats what happens... stay safe Beautiful Lalalicious".

@elvisnkosi said: "True Lalla. This might sound silly, but before the pandemic, most people might not have known that soap actually destroys certain kinds of viruses and bacteria".

@eurraytia said: "Ohhh yes!!!! You forgot it also reminds us that sexy lingerie is important.😊".

@jason_thoman said: "Great observation, great smile and great lingerie".