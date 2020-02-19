Lalla Hirayama shows some love to her boyfriend on Instagram









Lalla Hiryama Picture: Instagram Media and TV personality Lalla Hirayama has no issue with showing the world how much she loves her bae, Kent Blake Henderson. Hirayama took to her Instagram page recently to show off the two in a picture, with an appreciation caption dedicated to the handsome hunk. She wrote: "I drag him everywhere... he hates it but he wants to be there for me🥰 I’m a truly grateful girlfriend! I see the effort baby! Thank you! You are appreciated❤️," she said. To which, Kent commented: "I do love you... Thank you my angel ❤️ Lucky to be here while you conquer this world!". The picture was taken at "Montana The Club" in Rosebank. Lalla looked ravishing as always in a pair of black bum shorts and a deep neck black top coupled with black two strap high heels.

She completed the look with two fancy side braids, glasses and a sling purse.

Kent looked chic in a light blue jeans, fitted grey long sleeve top and beanie.

Although it is believed that the pair have been dating since 2017 and live together in Johannesburg, Lalla very seldom posts pictures of them together on her page, so when the opportunity arises - we take time to admire the beautiful couple. T

here is also very little is known about Kent, except that he is a brand architect, who loves animals and Lalla of course and sports a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Looks like we're not the only ones who love the couple, according to the comments on the picture, Lalla's fans are going gaga too.

awkes7 said: "Beautiful people. Your ability to love unconditionally is ❤️ itself. ✊🏾".

riaan8159 said: "Good man Lalla-san. Hold on tightly".

chilli_boy74 said: 💥Cute Couple Goals💥".