Media and TV personality Lalla Hirayama has no issue with showing the world how much she loves her bae, Kent Blake Henderson.
Hirayama took to her Instagram page recently to show off the two in a picture, with an appreciation caption dedicated to the handsome hunk.
She wrote: "I drag him everywhere... he hates it but he wants to be there for me🥰 I’m a truly grateful girlfriend! I see the effort baby! Thank you! You are appreciated❤️," she said.
To which, Kent commented: "I do love you... Thank you my angel ❤️ Lucky to be here while you conquer this world!".
The picture was taken at "Montana The Club" in Rosebank. Lalla looked ravishing as always in a pair of black bum shorts and a deep neck black top coupled with black two strap high heels.