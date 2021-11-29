Lamiez Holworthy gifts herself a brand new Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Christmas came early for DJ Lamiez Holworthy, who gifted herself a brand new Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The queen of the decks unveiled her brand new wheels on social media over the weekend.

Surrounded by family, DJ Lamiez says it started to rain, signifying blessings from her late father, as soon as she entered the dealership to collect her vehicle. “Ngwana wa Badimo...Yesterday I got to tick another box on my bucket list and I’m still in awe.Nna? Just a girl from Pitori wao lwela,” tweeted Lamiez. Ngwana wa Badimo 🥺



Yesterday I got to tick another box on my bucket list and I’m still in awe.



Nna? Just a girl from Pitori wao lwela! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4KwCmUmBBi — 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) November 28, 2021 She added that she’s still in awe of her success, paying tribute to her parents for always believing in her dreams.

“Whilst playing at my first gig today, I legit had a moment and shed a tear when I realised that I am legit living the life I always dreamt of.” She is now she’s living her wildest dreams. “Motho o tswa kgole jo. My dad must be so proud. From yena Le my mom taking me 2 gigs in a security van to this…

🥺 Whilst playing at my first gig today,I legit had a moment and shed a tear when I realised that I am legit living the life I always dreamt of.



Motho o tswa kgole jo. My dad must be so proud. From yena Le my mom taking me 2 gigs in a security van to this… 🥺 pic.twitter.com/kHeWBBjZX2 — 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) November 28, 2021 Proud fans took to Twitter to share DJ Lamiez’s excitement and congratulate her on her achievement. Below are some of the reactions on Twitter. “Congratulations sweetypie,” commented Ntsiki Mazwai.

Congratulations sweetypie 😍😍😍🎉🎉 https://t.co/jMXE8VReQ3 — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) November 28, 2021 “I can’t wait for you to throw me out of your car this dezemba Ok..re lateng reyeng menateng,” wrote Thula Sindi. I cant wait for you to throw me out of your car this dezemba 👌🏾🤣🤣🤣 re lateng reyeng menateng https://t.co/hGTTTviMTU — Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) November 28, 2021 “Lamiez you are one of the most hard-working people I know. As my personal friend you deserve to live your dream.” “Honestly, as a veteran celebrity, I love it when my close friends keep on winning,” added Collen K_M.

Lamiez you are one of the most hard-working people I know and as my personal friend I think you deserve to live your dream, Honestly you know me as a veteran Celebrity I love it when my close friends keep on winning. — Collen (@Collen_KM) November 28, 2021 Meanwhile, actress and television host Ntando Duma shared with her family that she has joined the Mercedes-Benz family. “I’ve been struggling to put together the right words to express how I feel. What I know is that my heart is filled with so much gratitude, joy and pride. “I am so grateful for the love and miraculous grace of God, plus the fruits of my hard work which has made it all worth it.