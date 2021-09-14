Lamiez Holworthy throws shade at Tshepi Vundla

Local DJ Lamiez Holworthy added some spice to the ongoing backlash that influencer and content creator Tshepi Vundla is facing. Vundla joined the women of the “On The Table”, Tshepi Mabs, Noluthando Nkwali and DJ Black Velvet, in the season finale where they revisited topics from the previous episodes to get perspective on them.

Two clips from the podcast went viral; in one, the women discuss what women bring to the table in heterosexual relationships – specifically about women on the Twitter timeline’s regular use of sbwl (craving, desiring, yearning or wanting). In the other clip, the Ghost Lady asks if men need to pay for a date when women put a lot of effort into their appearance. Vundla responds, “Are you a prostitute?” Following this, tweeps have been digging up old tweets to support their criticism of her statements in the podcast.

Holworthy added some fuel to the flame with a now-deleted tweet in which she said: “Someday when I have time, I’ll tell you guys how two ’influencers’ asked the brand manager on my first big campaign who I was and went on to say y’all will book just anyone’. “Years later, one is catching smoke for talking rubbish and the other? Still can't pinpoint what they do.”