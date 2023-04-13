Langa Mavuso might still be grieving for chef Lentswe Bhengu, but a new album is ‘on the way’

A little more than a month after celebrity chef Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko’s death, his partner Langa Mavuso has expressed his pain in one simple sentence that speaks volumes. “This hurts like hell,” tweeted the award-winning artist, adding two pictures and two videos of them to the thread, which left their fans teary-eyed.

This hurts like hell. pic.twitter.com/LLWIuVBF6x — Langa Mavuso (@LangaMav) April 11, 2023 The popular celebrity chef, who was affectionately known as chef Lentswe in the culinary world, died on February 28 after suffering a short illness. Mavuso laid eyes on the talented late chef eight years ago when he was on a surprise trip to Johannesburg and, at his recent memorial service, he said little did he know that Bhengu-Mafoko would be his love for the next seven years. He also shared how they fought a lot, had long embraces and made a life with one another.

At the time he shared: “Regardless of the strain, we always knew we loved each other and it was aptly said in every text which ended with the words: ‘Love first, love always’. I don’t know how to begin to say goodbye when there is still so much love to give, but as always, love first, love always.” After viewing the tweet, tweeps rallied together to offer Mavuso some comfort. @SelfieRunnerZA wrote: “May you be comforted by all the special memories you guys shared together. Always looked forward to your posts together. I remember one year he posted one of the most sweetest birthday messages I’ve ever seen on IG.”

May you be comforted by all the special memories you guys shared together. Always looked forward to your posts together. I remember one year he posted one of the most sweetest birthday messages I’ve ever seen on IG 🫂 — Dimakatso David Mokwena (Phoyisa Bae) (@SelfieRunnerZA) April 11, 2023 @tumanintombi21 said: “Sending prayers to you Langa. Grief is never easy, one would be lying also if they said it’s linear, grieve your way and allow yourself to feel what you’re feeling, for however long. Be angry, be sad, be mad, it’s all okay. You’re in my prayers.” Sending prayes to you Langa. Grief is never easy, one would be lying also if they said it's linear, grieve your way and allow yourself to feel what you're feeling, for however long. Be angry, be sad, be mad, it's all okay. You're in my prayers. — Tumani Modimo (@tumanintombi21) April 11, 2023 @Dr_Ngidi commented: “I am so sorry @LangaMav. I hope the memories bring you comfort.” I am so sorry @LangaMav. I hope the memories bring you comfort. — Ndumiso Daluxolo Ngidi, Ph.D (@Dr_Ngidi) April 11, 2023 Meanwhile in a different tweet the “Love Lost” hitmaker has promised fans that new music is on the cards.