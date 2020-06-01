Lasizwe allegedly incites biphobia with 'Uyajola99' post

YouTuber Lasizwe faced backlash for his reaction to the latest "Uyajola99" episode which aired on Sunday. In the episode, the show's host Jub Jub dealt with a woman who found out that her boyfriend was cheating on her with another man. The "Fake It Till You Make It" star then posted: "Ladies what would you do if you caught your man with another man?"

Ladies what would you do if you caught your man with another man?#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/0ZOKoe16MY — Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) May 31, 2020

Tweeps weighed in on his tweet and shared their thoughts.

Tricky bby I would leave the guy I can't compete with chocolate box🙅‍♀️🙅‍♀️🙅‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/1EROqhwJrR — liswatimbamba (@min_enhle) May 31, 2020

The same thing I'd do if i caught him with another girl or in my case caught my girl with another man, leave their ass with my dignity intacted.2020 is already a movie, i don't want a dramatic feature. Let it go, let it flow and let it die a natural peaceful death. — Ally (@Ally65662226) May 31, 2020

Imagine fighting to suck a 🍆 that was inside a chocolate box. Hai leaving in peace would do for me. — 💖💗 Moloko Trish💓 (@molokomash) May 31, 2020

Call my parents for a cleansing ritual 🤣🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ — Motso_13 (@13Motso) May 31, 2020

However, his post also received backlash from tweeps including members of the LGBTQI+ community who accused him of inciting biphobic responses.

Why are you asking for an audience with homophobes? They won't like you even if you give them a platform to bash us https://t.co/yGtHee7iax — Mega Mind (@tshwaaz) May 31, 2020

You’re inciting biphobia with this dumbass question, dude. https://t.co/FSdAIbu9Qd — Nunu se POES! (@THEOKINGB) May 31, 2020

He’s never been smart. He won’t even care that we’re showing him that the tweet is inciting homophobia. He’s gonna leave it and keep it moving because content — Dr Dhlamini (@Melusi_MD) May 31, 2020

The biphobia and homophobia has jumped in the comments. Whenever a man cheats on his woman partner with another man, it is often

assumed the guy is gay. But what if he is just bisexual and is not struggling with his sexuality? Bisexuality is here and it exists. https://t.co/huGmfAt0qX — Lindile Zanyiwe Ndwayana 🇿🇦 (@ndinguLindile) May 31, 2020

At some point you're going to have to realize your role and responsibility as gay black man in this country.



It's not enough that you're openly gay, when you also use stereotypes attached to black woman as a comedy. When you also use your page as a space for Homophobia. — Tshepiso Modupe (@blkmotswana) June 1, 2020