EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Lasizwe. Picture: Instagram
Lasizwe. Picture: Instagram

Lasizwe allegedly incites biphobia with 'Uyajola99' post

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

YouTuber Lasizwe faced backlash for his reaction to the latest "Uyajola99" episode which aired on Sunday. 

In the episode, the show's host Jub Jub dealt with a woman who found out that her boyfriend was cheating on her with another man. 

The "Fake It Till You Make It" star then posted: "Ladies what would you do if you caught your man with another man?"

Tweeps weighed in on his tweet and shared their thoughts. 

However, his post also received backlash from tweeps including members of the LGBTQI+ community who accused him of inciting biphobic responses. 

Share this article:

Related Articles