Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau’s father Menzi Mcunu dies

Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau’s father Menzi Mcunu has died. Taking to Twitter, the famous siblings shared that their father passed away on Sunday. The “Fake It Till You Make It“ star first broke the news and posted two pictures of him and his father with the caption: ”My last alive parent, my dad has passed on. “I am numb and so confused! I am shattered!! first my mom now my dad! “I don’t know how to feel!!! Like how does one say ’My parents are deceased!’ like I don’t have no parents no more. Like they dead!” My last alive parent, my dad has passed on. I am numb and so confused! I am shattered!! first my mom now my dad!



I don’t know how to feel!!! Like how does one say “ My parents are deceased! “ like I don’t have no parents no more. Like they dead! pic.twitter.com/EUNz5qDivM — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) September 20, 2020 Khanyi also posted a picture of their father and simply captioned it: Rest In Peace dad.

Rest In Peace dad.

The cause of death is still unknown.

Fans came out to support them sharing their condolences.

“Losing your parents is hard especially the moment you realise they both gone.Take some time off social media.Its hard at the beginning but God does carry one through such pain.I won't lie,the pain will always be. Am sorry love. Be strong❤,“ commented @_zinhle_zwane.

“Losing a parent is never easy, I never thought I would see a psychologist after losing my father last year February but I just couldn't take it had to see someone, my advise would be to seek psychological help as soon as possible after the funeral, they will help u with grief,” said @SphiweRegiTau.

“Losing a parent is not a joke. Condolences to Khanyi and Lasizwe,” commented @RK_Mayekisa.

“I just wanna take this opportunity and send my heartfelt condolences to Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe, Stay strong Kuzodlula,” said @KamoMarven.