Lasizwe and Mohale fuel romance rumours with the public displays of affection

Are they together or not, or are they just titillating the public? That’s what fans want to know about the relationship status of Lasizwe Dambuza and Somizi Mhlongo’s estranged husband, Mohale Motaung. The two have been toying with fans emotions with suggestive social media posts and their red carpet moments, hinting at the possibility of there being more to their friendship.

At the recent taping of the “Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau” black carpet, the YouTube star and the reality TV star once again sparked conversation around their relationship status. When the two spotted each other on the black carpet they made sure to give each other a warm embrace. The duo were well aware that the cameras were snapping but that did not stop them from having their moment.

It looks like this relationship is serious. #RoastOfKhanyi pic.twitter.com/qNhdn5IRme — Andile Gogoda® 🇿🇦🇷🇺 (@AndileGogoda) July 22, 2022 Dambuza and Motaung were even spotted holding hands while they did interviews on the black carpet. In a video posted on Comedy Central Africa’s Twitter account, Dambuza and Motaung are standing together hand in hand, and we wouldn't be wrong to think that they are a couple. #RoastOfKhanyi Red Carpet is looking Spicy!😍 @lasizwe and @mohale_motaung @Yfm | @ShowmaxOnline pic.twitter.com/RxUnXQ10b4 — Comedy Central Africa (@ComedyCentralAF) July 21, 2022 The duo did not arrive together but they sure made it seem like they were an item while there.

Their recent interaction comes just weeks after they trended on social media over their boo’ed up HollywoodBets Durban July Instagram post. The love-filled picture had the caption: "Always and forever, my love". Both personalities are keeping mum regarding the speculation of whether or not they are dating and only time will tell what’s really going on between them.