Lasizwe bags another brand deal

Local YouTuber Lasziwe Dambuza has bagged a brand deal with a fast-food franchise restaurant chain. Taking to his social media pages, the “Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It” star revealed his alter ego, Nomatriquency, “got a job” at Steers, along with a video teasing the new collaboration.

Lasizwe kicked off the initiative to help tertiary students pay off their tuition fees, raising R1 million in five days after its launch. He announced that Standard Bank had donated a further R1m towards his campaign's fund-raiser. The campaign urged other people to contribute as little as R10 to the initiative to reach the goal of R1m.

Bigger companies like KFC donated R50 000 and Pick n Pay donated R10 000, while African Bank pledged R10 000 and 10 laptops to the cause. However, some Twitter users were asking if needy students had received anything from the funds raised yet, with many users asking Lasizwe to give answers to their queries. Addressing the drama surrounding the fund-raising campaign in a video, he said: “This is the last time I address this and talk about this. First of all, I’d like to thank every person that contributed to the R10 Goes A Long Way initiative.

“If it wasn’t for your contribution, we would not have raised R2m. “Second of all, myself and my team members we are not crowdfunders; we’ve never done crowdfunding before, it is our first time. “And due to it being our first time, we said we don’t want to make any mistakes ... Let’s partner up with an organisation called Fundi, because they have access to universities. They have access to see which students have registered.

“We transferred all the money to Fundi’s account and even some companies were waiting for tax clearance, and those companies were told (to) transfer that money to Fundi’s account, Fundi would administer everything.” Lasizwe asked the students who benefited from the initiative to come forward, and said while he understood that corruption runs rampant, this was not the case for this initiative – because of the reaction he received, he’s considering not doing it again next year. Following this, Fundi released a statement regarding the distribution of the funds.