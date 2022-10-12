Lasizwe celebrates as ‘Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It’ trends on Netflix

“Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It” is still trending two years since making its small-screen debut. The reality show was first broadcast on MTV Base and now it is streaming on global platform Netflix.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dambuza took to social media to celebrate his reality show’s milestone. “Just found out that @LASIZWE :FAKE IT TILL YOU MAKE IT is trending on NETFLIX, 2 Years Later! CRAAAZY!!!,” he wrote on Twitter. Are we ever getting another season? https://t.co/cUaZtvBE2G — Bongani. (@sparklexboy) October 11, 2022 In his video, Dambuza teased a fourth season of the popular reality show, which includes brother Lungile Mcunu.

I’m on Netflix🙌. — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) October 11, 2022 Dambuza’s tease certainly opened the door for fans to request that he make a fourth season. The presenter was pleased with his show still trending years later and celebrated the best way he knows – by dancing. He then shared a video of himself dancing away. “A young celebration dance! We on NETFLIX trending baby!”

Story continues below Advertisement

A young celebration dance! We on NETFLIX trending baby! 📣📣📣😆 pic.twitter.com/rDu5hhI75s — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) October 11, 2022 On the reality show, viewers got to see the star deal with issues from his relationship with his late dad to his relationship with his family as well as his well-being. Viewers also got to see Dambuza tackle his romantic life, which was far from smooth, and his storyline with actor Cedric Fourie had them hooked. Sadly, Fourie won’t be returning to the show, even if it returns for a fourth season.

Story continues below Advertisement

During an episode of his YouTube show “Drink Or Tell The Truth”, Dambuza revealed that he would never work with Fourie again. “Cedric and I were really really good friends. We were so good with each other. “The reason why I don’t want to work with him again is that I think, where I got it wrong was when I started mixing people with him.