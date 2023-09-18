Lasizwe crowned winner of ‘The Perfect Picture’ season 2

After nine gruelling weeks and tons of shutter speed photos taken, a winner has been crowned of the season 2 finale of Canon’s hit reality TV series, ‘The Perfect Picture’. Out shooting six other contestants, Lasizwe Dambuza, Jonathan Boyton-Lee, and Nomvelo Makhanya were crowned the top three in the last episode and Ivan Roux was sadly sent home.

The contestants used every bit of knowledge they learnt during the competition to clinch the grand prize of R150,000 in cash and R100,000 worth of Canon photographic equipment. For the finale, the contestants headed out for an incredible adventure in the mountains of Lesotho, where Dambuza fell ill and required immediate medical attention but soldiered on for the rest of the competition. The challenge kicked off when the contestants met Maps Maponyane for their final brief on a beautiful, snowy mountain.

Maponyane made it clear that they were no longer shutterbugs but earned the title of full-fledged photographers, where they competed in four smaller challenges, taking the perfect set of travel log pictures. Resident judges Neo Ntsoma and Hilary O'Leary, joined by Tristan Schäfer, had the ultimate decision to make. Starting with Makhanya’s pictures, the judges loved the use of her model who wore a balaclava, mentioning that it captures the feel of Lesotho perfectly.

Last up was Boyton-Lee’s pictures which immediately made the judges go ‘wow’. They loved his use of colours in the landscapes. Before the winner was announced, all the season’s contestants reunited at the art gallery. Makhanya’s overall score was 67, placing her in third place.

When asked what she will take away from the show, she said, “I applied myself to get this far. I listened and took everything in. it’s been an incredible experience.” Only two points separated the winner from the runner-up. After a suspenseful pause, Dambuza was crowned the winner with 73 points. Confetti filled the room, and he was awarded the coveted trophy along with a check for R150,000 and R100,000 worth of Canon gear.