Lasizwe Dambuza excited about his new YouTube show: ‘It’s a different side of Lasizwe’

At the start of 2023, award-winning content creator Lasizwe Dambuza announced that he was bidding farewell to his popular YouTube channel. “This is the end” he said in his farewell YouTube video on his channel, and then, burst into tears.

Dambuza took a hiatus after having a mental break. His fans, however, will be delighted to know that Dambuza will soon be back on YouTube with a new show in which he goes on dates with Mzansi celebrities. “I get to interview everyone that everyone has seen ‘serious’, like your Mmusi Maimane,” Dambuza told IOL Entertainment.

“I went on a date with a married man,” teases Dambuza on what to expect. His brother, Lungelo Mcunu, who is often creating content with him, will also appear on the show. “We get to break down the stereotype norm, asking their favourite colour, what do they like doing, are they big or a small spoon, do they like cuddling…

“You get to see your favourite celebrities in a different light, I’m excited about that. They are going to see a different side of Lasizwe, you are going to see Lasizwe 2.0.” Dambuza said he chose the concept of dates because he was a lover of love. “The previous show ‘Drink or Tell the Truth’ was very spicy. I really wanted to change up my brand a bit, and give wholesome content that you can watch with your family and admire the people you have seen from a distance.