Thursday, March 31, 2022

Lasizwe Dambuza spotted on e.tv’s ‘Durban Gen’

Lasizwe Dambuza. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

South African internet sensation, Lasizwe Dambuza, who is popularly known for making people laugh with his comedy skits, has been cast in e.tv’s “Durban Gen” for a more serious role.

Although Dambuza is no stranger to television – he had his own reality show in 2019 titled “Lasizwe: Fake it till you make it” – the star calls his role on “Durban Gen”, e.tv’s local medical drama, his “biggest acting debut”.

The multi-award winning social media star took to Instagram to share a post which he captioned: “My biggest acting debut😭❤️, IT’s HAPPENING TONIGHT AT 18:30 on ETV - DURBAN GEN 🥹! Please tune in @durbangen_etv”.

In a controversial storyline in the show, Dambuza plays a homosexual character whose father calls him embarrassing and insists he let the bishop at church pray over him.

e.tv confirmed Dambuza’s on-screen role, saying that he will be on the show for a short time.

“There is an ebola outbreak storyline in ‘Durban Gen’ and Dambuza will be joining the story for a short time,” said e.tv.

Dambuza’s fans were excited to see their favourite YouTuber on screen, while others condemned his acting skills, saying he got this role through a connection call and didn’t earn it.

@QweenTitle wrote on Twitter: “#LasizweDurbanGen 🥺😩Seeing your growth from the days of watching your Facebook videos to moving across multiple social media platforms and becoming a household name among the youth. Seeing you in this role is amazing”.

While @Fruit_Days commented: “You studied acting and get your degrees or it’s just connections !!? Asking for my friend who went to school for this acting thing”.

And @TheAtla17608654 said: “Congratulations. You still need more acting lessons to sharpen you.”

“Durban Gen” airs on weekdays at 6.30pm on e.tv (Openview channel 104 and DStv channel 194).

