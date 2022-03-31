Lasizwe Dambuza spotted on e.tv’s ‘Durban Gen’

South African internet sensation, Lasizwe Dambuza, who is popularly known for making people laugh with his comedy skits, has been cast in e.tv’s “Durban Gen” for a more serious role. Although Dambuza is no stranger to television – he had his own reality show in 2019 titled “Lasizwe: Fake it till you make it” – the star calls his role on “Durban Gen”, e.tv’s local medical drama, his “biggest acting debut”.

Story continues below Advertisment

The multi-award winning social media star took to Instagram to share a post which he captioned: “My biggest acting debut😭❤️, IT’s HAPPENING TONIGHT AT 18:30 on ETV - DURBAN GEN 🥹! Please tune in @durbangen_etv”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) In a controversial storyline in the show, Dambuza plays a homosexual character whose father calls him embarrassing and insists he let the bishop at church pray over him. e.tv confirmed Dambuza’s on-screen role, saying that he will be on the show for a short time.

“There is an ebola outbreak storyline in ‘Durban Gen’ and Dambuza will be joining the story for a short time,” said e.tv. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durban Gen (@durbangen_etv) Dambuza’s fans were excited to see their favourite YouTuber on screen, while others condemned his acting skills, saying he got this role through a connection call and didn’t earn it. @QweenTitle wrote on Twitter: “#LasizweDurbanGen 🥺😩Seeing your growth from the days of watching your Facebook videos to moving across multiple social media platforms and becoming a household name among the youth. Seeing you in this role is amazing”.

Story continues below Advertisment

#LasizweDurbanGen 🥺😩Seeing your growth from the days of watching your Facebook videos to moving across mutiple social media platforms and becoming a household name among the youth. Seeing you in this role is amazing @lasizwe — Qween.Is.The.Title (@QweenTitle) March 30, 2022 While @Fruit_Days commented: “You studied acting and get your degrees or it’s just connections !!? Asking for my friend who went to school for this acting thing”. You studied acting and get your degrees or it's just connections !!? Asking for my friend who went to school for this acting thing_ pic.twitter.com/Lra4ju7FDN — S.A Man 💒 #iHateCrime (@Fruit_Days) March 30, 2022 And @TheAtla17608654 said: “Congratulations. You still need more acting lessons to sharpen you.” Congratulations. You still need more acting lessons to sharpen you — Nkosi (@TheAtla17608654) March 31, 2022 “Durban Gen” airs on weekdays at 6.30pm on e.tv (Openview channel 104 and DStv channel 194).