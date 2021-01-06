Lasizwe deactivates Twitter account after tweeps mock his small bum

Despite the growing body-positivity movements across the globe, weight stigma is still in effect, especially on social media where trolls feel they are entitled to judge people who don’t fit certain body image types. Reality TV star and social media sensation Lasizwe Dambuza became the latest victim of body shaming by cyber bullies, resulting in the 22-year-old deactivating his Twitter account. Kicking off the new year with what seemed like a body-positive message backfired when tweeps started mocking the YouTuber’s body. The Fake it Till You Make It star shared a snap of himself donning only briefs and a t-shirt, with a cute caption that read: “To everyone with a small a**, don’t worry you are not alone. #SmallAssesMatter!” He added: “Tag someone with a small a** and tell them “You Matter”

Many found humour in Dambuza’ post. Some argued the photograph was photoshopped.

But trolls took swipes at the local star, making fun of his small bum.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions.

Probably photoshopped himself there's no way Lasizwe can be like that — Erica (@erica_mantseki) January 4, 2021

Proof to show that Lasizwe was not photoshopped. This is an original photo 💀 pic.twitter.com/7bBNkuyAZW — ØƦł 16 JẠ₦ỤẠƦ¥ ™ ❼ (@Ori_Debig_Beats) January 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Lasizwe recently disclosed he had been losing weight due to an “eating disorder.”

Taking to Twitter, he shared his predicament with his more than 1 million fans .

“My eating disorder will be the death of me, I have lost so much weight and still losing weight. Help,” tweeted Lasizwe.

Following his cry, fans flooded his timeline with messages of support with many offering weigh-gain solutions.

Other celebrities who have been victims of body shamers include musicians Lady Zamar and Busiswa and comedian Tumi Morake.

But unlike Lasizwe, they hit back at trolls. Busiswa recently put a troll in his lane when he took a dig at her with a snide comment, stating the singer would eventually get back to her “old” body.

She was not going to let that slide. Busiswa hit back at the troll, letting him know body shaming someone, including celebrities, was not okay.

She said: “Don’t stress yourself about my body, young man. No matter how tempted you are, don’t do that”.