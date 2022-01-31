Lasizwe doffs his hat to actors while filming new TV gig

Local YouTuber Lasizwe bagged a new television gig and took some time to praise actors for the hard work they do. Last week, the “Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It” star was on set for a new show.

While he didn’t reveal what the project he was working on was about, Lasizwe did take some time out to praise actors after being on set for 12 hours. He said: “I would like to take off my hat to all the actresses and actors. I’ve been shooting a show for the past few days and this thing HARD AF! “12 HOURS in heels, repeating the same script over and over again! Acting is a skill that requires a lot of patience and dedication! BIG RESPECT.”

I would like to take off my hat to all the actresses and actors. Ive been shooting a show for the past few days and this thing HARD AF! 12 HOURS in heels, repeating the same script over and over again! Acting is a skill that requires a lot of patience and dedication! BIG RESPECT. — Lasizwe’s Year (@lasizwe) January 26, 2022 Meanwhile, Lasizwe got tongues wagging when a video of him donning a thong went viral this week. Lasizwe topped the trend list on Monday after he shared a video of rocking an Uncle Waffles-inspired outfit at Konka nightclub. Taking to social media, Lasizwe acknowledged that his look was inspired by one of the most booked DJs in the country, who made wearing revealing underwear while spinning the decks sexy and trendy.