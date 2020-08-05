Lasizwe faces homophobic responses after ’I stand with Zimbabwe’ post

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Local entertainer Lasizwe spoke out about the homophobic comments he’s been receiving after showing support for the people of Zimbabwe. This comes after claims of human rights violations started surfacing online with many users joining the #ZimbabweLivesMatter movement to create awareness about what is happening in the country. The “@Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It“ star also joined in and posted ”I stand with Zimbabwe” on his Twitter page earlier this week. I STAND WITH ZIMBABWE!🇿🇼 — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) August 3, 2020 There were many Zimbabwean users who were grateful for him showing support. “Lasizwe THANK YOU! And to think more South African celebrities have spoken out more than our own Zimbabwean ones have. Stand with us,” said @ClauMoneyy.

Lasizwe THANK YOU! And to think more South African celebrities have spoken out more than our own Zimbabwean ones have. Stand with us💓💓💓💓 #ZimbabweanLivesMatter — Dark Forces Management🌽 (@ClauMoneyy) August 3, 2020

“Thank you @lasizwe We appreciate you. We are going through so much and you standing with us means a lot,” said @Please ignore the negative comments and concerntrate (sic) on these. #ZimbabweanslivesMatter,“ said @RufieMaps.

Thank you @lasizwe We appreciate you. We are going through so much and you standing with us means a lot.



Please ignore the negative comments and concerntrate on these. #ZimbabweanslivesMatter — MissMapungwana (@RufieMaps) August 4, 2020

However, Lasizwe also received a lot of homophobic responses.

These included: “We don’t stand with gays”; ”Unfortunately we don’t stand with gays”; and “no gays please... we are Christians”.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the reality TV star shared that he was being accosted by homophobes online and that there was still a lot of work left to be done for the LGBTQI+ community in the rest of Africa.

“The homophobia I am currently experiencing from my fellow African brothers and sisters is heartbreaking! We still have a long way to go for the LGBTQI community to be free in Africa!” he said.