Lasizwe: I can’t wait to have a family with you

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Reality television star Lasizwe Dambuza has moved on following his recent break-up. Well, that’s if his latest tweets are anything to go by. The star was left embarrassed last month when his first public relationship took a sharp left to splitsville. The “Lasizwe: Fake Till You Make It” star was in tears having to see his boyfriend leave for Cape Town after the Valentine’s weekend. However, the boyfriend never made it to the Mother City, as Lasizwe admitted that he bumped into him at Great Dane, a popular watering hole in Joburg.

Appearing on Instagram Live, Lasizwe chatted to Molemo “Lemii LoCo” Lehoko on his “Mjolo Monday” Q&A sessions and revealed what went down.

Lasizwe said that he left his bae at the airport and then decided to go out with his friends that night. They then bumped into the boyfriend at Great Dane.

Since then the star has been offering relationship advice to his followers and this week he penned a thread on Twitter that is aimed at someone he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

“I know you’re watching me. I know you’re thinking about me because I’m also thinking about u. I know u’re scared of me.

“You’re scared of the light that follows me. Our connection is magical and you know this.

“One thing I can promise u is to love and protect you wholeheartedly,” he started off by saying.

I know you’re watching me. I know you’re thinking about me because I’m also thinking about u. I know u’re scared of me. you’re scared of the light that follows me. Our connection is magical and you know this. One thing i can promise u is to love and protect you wholeheartedly — Swirie (@lasizwe) March 8, 2021

The star then asked that the individual take a chance on him.

“I want to be your ride or die. Your source of confidence, your pillar of strength. Allow me into your world, drop your guard down.

“Bring me into your safe space. You’re safe with me. I really can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” he said.

“I can’t wait to have a family with u,” he added.

I want to be your ride or die. Your source of confidence, your pillar of strength. Allow me into your world, drop your guard down. Bring me into your safe space. You’re safe with me. I really can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, — Swirie (@lasizwe) March 8, 2021