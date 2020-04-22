EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Lasizwe Dambuza Picture: Instagram
Lasizwe: 'I'm officially losing my mind'

Lasizwe, known for his crazy YouTube skits, took to Twitter to let people know that he is not coping with the national lockdown saying that he is "officially losing his mind". 

He said in the tweet: "I can’t take it anymore! I am officially losing my mind. 

"This lockdown is really causing my anxiety to peak. I feel so disconnected from the world and feel so isolated! 

"I’m really pray for this pandemic to end as its messing with my mental health. I genuinely feel like crying. But there are no tears left to cry".

In a recent interview with Sowetan Live, Lasizwe opened up about his anxiety and mental health issues and was quoted saying he "struggles with being a public figure and having to put on a brave face amid depressing moments".

It said: "I experience loneliness and isolation, and then I tap out. It's like a coming and going type of feeling. It's like you zone out of it, and sometimes you find yourself bouncing back into that feeling".

Lasizwe's fans quickly rallied together to restore some happiness back into his life, some even offered a shoulder to cry on and an ear to listen. 

