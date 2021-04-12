Lasizwe is enjoying going on dates
Social media star Lasizwe Dambuza seems to be enjoying the single life.
Over the weekend, the “Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It” star shared on Twitter that following his very public break-up with his ex-boyfriend, he’s having fun in the dating scene and meeting new men - and trying to figure out if it’s something short or long term.
He said: “I’m really enjoying this phase I'm in of going out on dates, meeting new men, getting to know them and figuring out if I want you for a long time or a good time.”
Lasizwe had a whirlwind romance earlier this year after being left in tears when seeing his ex-boyfriend leave for Cape Town.
He then found that his ex-boyfriend had never made it to the Mother City - as he bumped into him at Great Dane, a popular watering hole in Joburg.
Following this, the ex-boyfriend made an appearance on Lutando Luu’s, who he’s apparently friends with, on Instagram Live.
The duo are seen in bed together in a short clip shared by Twitter user @MathabaJorge.
In the video, they appear to throw shade at Lasizwe with both of them saying “Why are you heartbroken?”, with Sam Smith’s “Too Good For Goodbyes” playing in background.
Previously the star said that he took the “executive decision” to date himself.
Prior to this post he also said that before going into a relationship one should make you have medical aid and life- cover insurance.