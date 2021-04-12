Lasizwe is enjoying going on dates

Social media star Lasizwe Dambuza seems to be enjoying the single life.

Over the weekend, the “Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It” star shared on Twitter that following his very public break-up with his ex-boyfriend, he’s having fun in the dating scene and meeting new men - and trying to figure out if it’s something short or long term.

He said: “I’m really enjoying this phase I'm in of going out on dates, meeting new men, getting to know them and figuring out if I want you for a long time or a good time.”

Im really enjoying this phase I'm in of going out on dates, meeting new men, getting to know them and figuring out if I want you for a long time or a good time. — Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) April 11, 2021

Lasizwe had a whirlwind romance earlier this year after being left in tears when seeing his ex-boyfriend leave for Cape Town.

He then found that his ex-boyfriend had never made it to the Mother City - as he bumped into him at Great Dane, a popular watering hole in Joburg.