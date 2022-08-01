Lasizwe lashes out at ‘toxic family’

In Lasizwe Dambuza’s venting session on Twitter over the weekend, he called his family “toxic”. He wrote: “Having a toxic family can really f%*k you up … you gotta learn how to let go and love from a distance.”

Having a toxic family can really fuck you up.. you gotta learn how to let go and love from a distance — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) July 30, 2022 But he also became defensive when one of his followers called his sister Khanye Mbau “very toxic”, in the comments section. @Zakewu_ZN replied to Dambuza’s tweet: “Yes @MbauReloaded is very toxic”. Yes @MbauReloaded is very toxic — Dr. Ngcithabuchopho (@Zakewu_ZN) July 30, 2022 To which Dambuza lashed out: “Don’t tweet rubbish!”

DON’T TWEET RUBBISH! — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) July 30, 2022 Other tweeps also fuelled the fire by adding their two cents. @IamBogatsu said: “I guess you and your family lack maturity.” I guess you and your family lack maturity 🤷 pic.twitter.com/0gVcuDyDzk — BOGATSU (@IamBogatsu) July 30, 2022 @NdlovuIssac said: “Your family members have you and Khanyi Mbau, I’m sure they relate very well to this statement”.

