Lasizwe left embarrassed by his ’bae’

It seems that all of Lasizwe Dambuza’s crying over his new boyfriend might have been for no reason. The “Lasizwe: Fake Till You Make It” star was in tears having to see his boyfriend leave for Cape Town over the weekend. However, the boyfriend never made it to the Mother City as Lasizwe admitted that he bumped into him at Great Dane, a popular watering hole in Joburg. Appearing on Instagram Live, Lasizwe chatted to Molemo ’Lemii LoCo’ Lehoko on his “Mjolo Monday” Q&A sessions and revealed what went down. Lasizwe said that he left his bae at the airport and then decided to go out with his friends that night.

They then bumped into the boyfriend at Great Dane.

Lemii then asked if he gave any explanation as to why he was there and not in Cape Town.

To which Lasizwe said: “My thing is when I saw him, I was so shocked. Because you saw my stories that I was crying.

“I went through like the most like I have lost a limb. And even though our relationship is two seconds old, but I’ve known you for a good year and you've been trying to get with me for six months and finally I’ve given you a chance.

“And we’ve been seeing each other for 6 months and seeing you at Great Dane when I dropped you off at the airport with the flights I bought you.“

On his Twitter page, Lasizwe posted a humourous video to show is distraughtness about the whole situation.

He also posted “Xhosa men 1 - Lasizwe 0” as an indicated of how he felt played by his bae, who is most likely Xhosa.

At this stage, it is unclear if they are still together or if he has ended things.