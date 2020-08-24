Lasizwe receives homophobic backlash about LGBTQI+ education post

YouTuber Lasizwe caused a stir on Twitter after posting about kids being taught queer awareness at school. The “Fake It Till You Make It” star tweeted that kids should be taught about same-sex relationships from the age of seven. He said: “I believe we need to start educating kids from the ages of 7 about homosexuality and make them understand about same-sex love.” Following this he quickly received homophobic responses in quote tweets and his mentions. “Teaching them will be endorsing it mos. kids should be taught normal norms,” said @thinamelane.

Teaching them will be endorsing it mos. kids should be taught normal norms. — Azanian (@thinamelane) August 23, 2020

“People who decided to go against making kids want to tell us how we should raise our sons and daughters. Continue doing your thing without telling us to teach our kids your values, you are against reproducing after all,” said @MrHandsome_ZA.

People who decided to go against making kids want to tell us how we should raise our sons and daughters. Continue doing your thing without telling us to teach our kids your values, you are against reproducing after all — Mr Handsome (@MrHandsome_ZA) August 23, 2020

“You decided to be a gay dont force people to be your gender,” commented @Kgalekgale.

You decided to be a gay dont force people to be your gender — Rural man🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Kgalekgale) August 23, 2020

“I'm not homophobic but I wouldn't want my child to learn about such... , sorry,” said @_ShaunKeyz.

I'm not homophobic but I wouldn't want my child to learn about such... , sorry pic.twitter.com/mZz9VV2Qce — $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ🕊️ (@_ShaunKeyz) August 23, 2020

“Gay people must have their own kids, and then teach them about homosexuality. Gay people must stay far away from our kids. U cant have your bread buttered on both sides,“ said @SgadlaSeNsizwa

Gay people must have their own kids, and then teach them about homosexuality. Gay people must stay far away from our kids. U cant have your bread buttered on both sides. — SgadlaSeNsizwa lll (@SgadlaSeNsizwa) August 24, 2020

While members of the LGBTQI+ community and allies spoke out against the homophobic remarks being made to Lasizwe’s post. And support the social media star’s sentiments.

“Indeed. Education and proper information helps create better societies,” said @Cleo04patra.

Indeed. Education and proper information helps create better societies. — Black ♛ Cleopatra (@Cleo04patra) August 24, 2020

“Lasizwe said “lets teach kids about same sex love” and ignorant people read “let’s teach kids about same sex sex”, said @katlego_tefu.

Lasizwe said “lets teach kids about same sex love” and ignorant people read “let’s teach kids about same sex sex”. pic.twitter.com/A7O0e0HtYJ — K. (@katlego_tefu) August 24, 2020

“Love is love,” said @HenriettaTM_

“South Africa is homophobic. Proof can be found under this tweet 👇🏾”, said @Melusi_MD.

South Africa is homophobic. Proof can be found under this tweet 👇🏾 https://t.co/6KqGPJBmhd — Dr Dhlamini (@Melusi_MD) August 24, 2020

Following the backlash, Lasizwe addressed the overwhelming homophobic responses and said: “Why are we refusing to teach our children about homosexuality and same-sex love?

“I feel like it’s important for kids to understand that It’s okay for dad, uncle or brother to date or even marry the same gender without being judged or crucified for being themselves!”

Why are we refusing to teach our children about homosexuality and same sex love? I feel like it’s important for kids to understand that It’s okay for dad, uncle or brother to date or even marry the same gender without being judged or crucified for being themselves! — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) August 24, 2020

He said he would be addressing LGBTQI+ education in his reality show on Monday.

Anyway I will be addressing this matter on my show tonight on channel 130 MTV Tonight at 21:30 — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) August 24, 2020

Recently, the Western Cape Education Department embarked on introducing the first Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation Guidelines.

MEC Lorraine Botha said "these guidelines will fill the gap left by the National Department of Basic Education, which sadly references LGBTQ+ people only twice across 38 textbooks in nine school subjects".

If passed, the WCED’s guidelines will allow for the department to train pupils, management, teachers and governing bodies on the principles of gender and sexual diversity.

This comes after the outrage over the proposal regarding the introduction of LGBTQI+ education in South African schools as part of the national curriculum.