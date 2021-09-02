Lasizwe reveals which 'Legacy' cast member he has ‘vibes’ with

Social media influencer Lasizwe Dambuza has revealed who in the entertainment industry he has “vibes” with. In the latest episode of his YouTube show, “Drink Or Tell The Truth”, Lasizwe hosted rapper Nadia Nakai and the two asked each other spicy questions.

Nadia asked Lasizwe who in the entertainment industry he had hooked up with. Although coy at first, Lazsizwe eventually named Teboho “Caddy” Tsotetsi, who stars on M-Net’s hit telenovela, “Legacy”. “I’ve been with, not been, but there were vibes ... he’s on ’Legacy’, his name is Caddy Tsotetsi, he plays Sanele. He is gorgeous,” Lasizwe said. When asked by Nadia why they were not dating, the reality star said things were “tricky”.

“Things are very tricky with him and I, we’re trying to meet halfway but it doesn’t work. I think he wants me to be his trophy and I’m not a trophy. “I don’t want to sit there and just wait for my partner to do sh** for me, I want to do sh** on my own,” he said. Watch below:

In the episode, Nadia also revealed that she and Vic Mensa’s relationship had come to an end. When asked by Lasizwe if she would have children with her ex-boyfriend, Bandile Mbere of Major League DJz, or her current boyfriend, Vic Mensa, Nadia said they had broken up. “We broke up, but it's fine, it doesn’t matter,” she said.