Lasizwe says he will be 'straight' for Zodwa Wabantu
Social media star Lasizwe Dambuza, who is gay, has jokingly said that he would become “straight” for Zodwa Wabantu.
This comes after a whirlwind week for Zodwa who alleged that her ex-boyfriend Vusi Ngubane was a fraudster.
Following the revelations she made, Zodwa has posted a number of things related to her ex.
In one Instagram post she said that clothes him and took care of him.
The picture of Vusi was accompanied by a caption saying: “After 1 week introducing Spoti (Vusi) to my home, I knew before buying him clothes I need to feed him, let’s be bitter. I don’t back OFF, Spoti has nothing on his name. nothing. That’s why we are taught to care for the next person”.
Lasizwe commented in the post saying, “Can I also be fed, I don’t mind being straight for you Zodwa! I’m in your DMs”.
In the video Zodwa posted earlier this week, she said that she has opened a criminal case against her ex and that she was not scared of him.
“You slept in my house for a year, I paid for everything.
“You used my contacts and connections to get a new Audi because you knew my name would help you.
“Please give me back everything that is mine, I am coming for you and I am not scared”, she said.
Taking to Twitter to respond to her claims from a new, Vusi said that Zodwa was going through a lot and needed help. He also said that he was not hiding from her.
“Please note that Zodwa is going through a lot, I remain committed to helping her heal, as a friend. I have never used my twitter account prior to this, decided to do so to encourage everyone to send love, compassion and light to Zodwa”, he said in one tweet.