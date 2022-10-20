Lasizwe says people in Spain love his groovy SA dance moves

Reality TV star and social media sensation Lasizwe Dambuza recently visited Spain where he partied up a storm amid a YouTube creator summit.
The skit-maker, who doesn’t have the best track record in South Africa when it comes to dancing, says all this time he’s just been dancing for the “wrong audience”.
Taking to his social media the joyful star posted a video where he showed off some of the moves he dazzled people with. He said the group, which consisted of a lot of different nationalities, were so mind-blown that they asked him to teach it to them.
Captioned: “I will never forgive nonke (you all) for convincing me other wise! Nisile (silly) shem!”
“You guys all my life have been telling me I can’t dance, but in Spain… everyone’s like… wow, please teach me this dance move, you can dance. I said, ‘Whaaaaaat’. I am in my bag… I just wanted to update you… Spain my sister, I love it so much,” he said in the video.
I will never forgive nonke for convincing me other wise! Nisile shem! pic.twitter.com/zTrG9nK7ss— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) October 19, 2022
Back in SA his fans had some spicy responses to his video which left them in stitches.
“Somaaaar stay there please, so you can start a dance career of your own style 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” wrote @man_jugz.
Somaaaar stay there please, so you can start a dance career of your own style 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4VfeDwJuSc— Malume Spura (@man_jugz) October 19, 2022
@Sara2Nice_ wrote: “Love it for you ke 😌 you still must come back sweerie where the truth is 😂🤣🤣.”
Love it for you ke 😌 you still must come back sweerie where the truth is 😂🤣🤣— Lerato ❤ (@Sara2Nice_) October 19, 2022
@nbbbecky said: “Lasizwe your family will always be honest with you sweerie 😂.”
Lasizwe your family will always be honest with you sweerie 🫢😂— LovefromNene (@nbbbecky) October 19, 2022
