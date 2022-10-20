Lasizwe says people in Spain love his groovy SA dance moves

The skit-maker, who doesn’t have the best track record in South Africa when it comes to dancing, says all this time he’s just been dancing for the “wrong audience”.

Taking to his social media the joyful star posted a video where he showed off some of the moves he dazzled people with. He said the group, which consisted of a lot of different nationalities, were so mind-blown that they asked him to teach it to them.

Captioned: “I will never forgive nonke (you all) for convincing me other wise! Nisile (silly) shem!”

“You guys all my life have been telling me I can’t dance, but in Spain… everyone’s like… wow, please teach me this dance move, you can dance. I said, ‘Whaaaaaat’. I am in my bag… I just wanted to update you… Spain my sister, I love it so much,” he said in the video.