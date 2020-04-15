Lasizwe shines light into gloomy coronavirus lockdown

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Mzansi have seen many people including local stars doing their bit in the effort to assist the less fortunate during the lockdown period.

YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza joins a string of celebrities across the country in lending a helping hand.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the reality TV star shared with his fans his intentions to assist those with food to the those who are hit hard by the lockdown.

He wrote: "I’m trying to help as many people as I can during this tough time. I need your help! What foods do you need most?"