Lasizwe shines light into gloomy coronavirus lockdown
Since the coronavirus outbreak, Mzansi have seen many people including local stars doing their bit in the effort to assist the less fortunate during the lockdown period.
YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza joins a string of celebrities across the country in lending a helping hand.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, the reality TV star shared with his fans his intentions to assist those with food to the those who are hit hard by the lockdown.
He wrote: "I’m trying to help as many people as I can during this tough time. I need your help! What foods do you need most?"
I’m trying to help as many people as I can during this tough time. I need your help! What foods do you need most?— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) April 14, 2020
Lets bring light to the twitter streets, send me your meter numbers... Let Lasizwe bless you with some electricity— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) April 14, 2020
Meanwhile, local poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai recently took to social media to announce her own initiative #TwitterBuntu, to collect and donate food, electricity and clothes to those who are “economically affected by the lockdown”.
#positiveEnergy #ubuntu Pls be inspired and help others in this time ❤️🕯️
Over the Easter weekend, Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and his husband actor and businessman Mohale Motaung-Mhlogo also launched their organisation Somhale Foundation.
They distributed food vouchers worth R200 000 to 50 households in Joburg and Ekurhuleni.