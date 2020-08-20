Lasizwe slams absent dad: ‘that man tore my heart into pieces’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza came out guns blazing, bashing his father, Menzi Mchunu. The social media sensation shares the same father with actress and TV host, Khanyi Mbau. Expressing his rage towards his father, the 22-year-old took to Twitter on Thursday, and said: “I pray u experience what it means to be loved by your father! I pray u (you) don’t experience the level of brokenness and anger I have towards my father... I pray I find some healing coz that man really tore my heart into pieces from a tender age!”(sic). I pray u experience what it means to be loved by your father! I pray u don’t experience the level of brokenness and anger I have towards my father... I pray I find some healing coz that man really tore my heart into pieces from a tender age! — The Baby Boy (@lasizwe) August 19, 2020 Lasizwe also revealed he had to seek professional help in order to deal with the ongoing pain. The statement opened a conversation on Twitter as many sharing sympathising with their experiences with absent fathers.

“I pray that you find it in you to let it go and redirect your energy. He'll still tear you apart even in his grave for as long as you allow him to cloud your heart and soul,” commented Katlego Semusa.

😢I pray that you find it in you to let it go and redirect your energy. He'll still tear you apart even in his grave for as long as you allow him to cloud your heart and soul. — Katlego Kuiken Semusa (@_KatlegoSemusa) August 19, 2020

“I hope & pray you also find peace & light in your heart Red heart because wow I know how you're feeling right now, “ commented Mbali Magongo.

I hope & pray you also find peace & light in your heart ❤️ because wow I know how you're feeling ryt now pic.twitter.com/lUBgW36gSd — #Nengi❤️#BBNaija (@Mbali_Magongo) August 19, 2020

“Please heal. Do whatever it takes to be okay, for you. This is relatable for me and I'm not saying what worked for me will work for you but I suggest you leave that man alone, phuma kuye. Stop seeking his approval or wishing he'd just recognize and embrace you," added Orihime.

Please heal. Do whatever it takes to be okay,for you. This is relatable for me and I'm not saying what worked for me will work for you but I suggest you leave that man alone, phuma kuye. Stop seeking his approval or wishing he'd just recognize and embrace you or athi I'm proud. — Orihime®️👸 (@This_IsHombs) August 20, 2020

This is not the first time the youngster has lashed out at his father.

In 2017, the YouTuber was quoted in an interview with Sowetan that he is blaming his absent father for his sexuality.

“Because my father didn't raise me, I am who I am today. My environment socialised me to connect with my feminine side over my masculinity. I grew up peeing like the females in my house," Lasizwe said, at the time.

In another interview with IOL, the star made more allegations and then claimed he was misquoted.

“That part was rewritten to suit them," he said.

He continued: "When I said that, I meant that my father was not a 365, 24/7 type of a father but that doesn’t affect who I am.

“Now it seems like I am blaming my dad for me being gay.

“It's made to seem like I am saying my dad is the cause of all of this, and also carries a (connotation) that I can easily go to a switch and say ‘undo, I am now straight', which hurts me.”