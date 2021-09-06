Lasizwe takes aim at Cedric Fourie, details why he won’t work with him again

Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has revealed that he does not speak to former friend Cedric Fourie any more and that he won’t work with him again. In 2019, Lasizwe and Cedric made headlines when Lasizwe said that he was in a relationship with the actor.

Following weeks of making appearances together and even being a cast member of Lasizwe’s reality show, “Fake It Till You Make It”, Cedric revealed that they were not in a romantic relationship but were rather friends. Cedric also described himself as an ally of the LGBTQAI+ community. While their friendship continued to blossom, questions arose when Cedric left “Fake It Till You Make It” and the duo stopped posting about each other. Now in the latest episode of his YouTube show, “Drink Or Tell The Truth”, Lasizwe sat with Norma Mngoma where he addressed the issue of Cedric.

“From the people you have worked with in the industry, who is that one person you never wish to work with again and why?” asked Norma. “Cedric! I don’t want to work with Cedric again,” said Lasizwe. His answer surprised Norma, who asked what happened between the duo. After confirming that they were not on speaking terms, Lasizwe spilt the tea.

“Cedric and I were really really good friends. We were like so good with each other. “The reason why I don’t want to work with him again is that I think, where I got it wrong was when I started mixing people with him. “That’s why I learnt that in life, never mix your friends, because they are friends with you for a reason.