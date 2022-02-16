Lasizwe teases opening an OnlyFans account

Local media personality Lasizwe Dambuza seems to be venturing into a new line of content creation that has his fans raising their eyebrows. The YouTuber took to his Instagram account to announce that he has created an OnlyFans account.

He also shared that he had posted his first video on the platform that is known for content that has age restrictions for a reason. “So I created an OnlyFans Account … and posted my first video “Should I? Drop my onlyfans link,” said Lasizwe.

The subscription-based content creating site has built its name on creators sharing sexual content which fans pay to access. The platform is also a way for content creators to to monetise their content without the added red tape. Content on OnlyFans is known to be extra juicy and Lasizwe has many of his fans in suspense waiting for the link to his first video.

He teased fans, saying that his OnlyFans link would be up for only 10 minutes and he would then delete it. “Okay bo Sweerie!! Imma post the link for 10 mins!!!! Them deleting it after neh!!!” he said. This could mean that Lasizwe will not be around for long on OnlyFans and could just be having some fun with the platform.