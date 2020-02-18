Lasizwe wants Khanyi to pay for 'real' nose job after Facetune post
Twitter users called Khanyi out for the editing and many found it offensive.
I would be mad. pic.twitter.com/bWKIPQ3wdi— The Wolf Trap ™♛ (@Jen_Biyela) February 17, 2020
Many fans found his response funny and shared their thoughts on Twitter.
Thanks for the nose job @MbauReloaded ! Ngicela iMali for a real one https://t.co/823WiU3pPc— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) February 18, 2020
The way people were so "offended" on your behalf was ridiculous! I love this! And i love you Lasizwe! pic.twitter.com/f5nreQU6D0— Zulu Girl. (@LondekaMtshali4) February 18, 2020
Yoh lama Siblings 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ix0i1SUzWU— IamSwati 💖 (@i_amswati) February 18, 2020
Lol mara it looks like you can't breath in that pic 😂 siblings are life!— Tumi (@Tumi_Setumu) February 18, 2020
See, I told you guys it's not that big of a deal. Look at them laughing and vibing.... While you'll get constipated about their busuness😂🙌— SHAKA ZULU 💯 (@nkanyiso_mth) February 18, 2020