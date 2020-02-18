Lasizwe wants Khanyi to pay for 'real' nose job after Facetune post









Lasizwe. Picture: Instagram

This week Khanyi Mbau got dragged by Twitter when she posted a picture of herself and her brother, Lasizwe, in a clearly photoshopped picture. Mzansi probably would not have spotted the difference had Lasizwe not posted the exact same unedited picture.

In the picture Khanyi posted, Lasizwe is seen looks lighter and his nose is also made to be slimmer, which is completely different from the picture that Lasizwe posted - untouched by photo-editing tools.

I would be mad. pic.twitter.com/bWKIPQ3wdi — The Wolf Trap ™♛ (@Jen_Biyela) February 17, 2020





However, her brother has since responded to the editing and asked his sister to pay for a real nose job.





Taking to Twitter, Lasizwe said: "Thanks for the nose job @MbauReloaded! Ngicela iMali for a real one".

Twitter users called Khanyi out for the editing and many found it offensive.