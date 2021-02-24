Lasizwe's ex asks why he's heartbroken

Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza’s happy relationship has quickly gone from a joyous occasion to a not so pleasant journey. Appearing on Instagram Live recently, he chatted to Molemo “Lemii LoCo” Lehoko on his “Mjolo Monday” Q&A sessions and revealed what went down. Lasizwe said he left his bae at the airport, thinking he would fly to Cape Town. He then decided to go out with his friends that night and they bumped into the boyfriend at Great Dane. Lemii asked if he gave any explanation as to why he was there and not in Cape Town. To which Lasizwe said: “My thing is when I saw him, I was so shocked. Because you saw my stories that I was crying.”

He revealed his now ex-boyfriend lied to him about returning to Cape Town after running into him at groove waterhole Great Dane in Joburg.

The ex-boyfriend made an appearance on Lutando Luu’s, who he’s apparently friends with, on Instagram Live.

The duo are seen in bed together on a short clip shared by Twitter user @MathabaJorge.

In the video, they appear to throw shade at the “Lasizwe: Fake it Till You Make it” star with both of them saying “Why are you heart broken?” with Sam Smith’s “Too Good For Goodbyes” playing in background.

Tweeps were shocked by this Instagram Live with many sharing how embarrassed they would feel if it was their ex.

Lasizwe also opened up to TsishaLIVE on why he made their relationship public and what he will miss about their relationship.

“For me to post him on my Instagram is proof enough that I really liked and loved him.

“I am going to miss a lot we shared. I’m going to miss how smitten he made me feel, I’m going to miss how understanding he was with me.”