Lasizwe. Picture: Instagram

Lasizwe’s milk tart discovery leaves tweeps confused

Time of article published 3h ago

Everyone loves a good laugh, after all, they say laughter is the best medicine. 

And humour is certainly another form of coping mechanism, especially during the national lockdown period. 

YouTuber Lasizwe is one of the many social media influencers who through his skits, has managed brings humour to many South African homes. 

The "Lasizwe: Fake It TIll You Make It" star to Twitter on Tuesday, his concern about his latest discovery about the “ready to eat” milk tart.

He wrote: I’ve always wondered why my stomach becomes upset when I have it without putting it in the oven! We have been eating uncooked Milk Tart.

In his next post, he shared an image of the recent purchase, captioning it: “How old were you when you found out that Woolworths Milk tart isn’t ready to eat, you must first put it in the oven before consuming.

Clearly Lasizwe wasn't the only only who didn't read the heating instructions. 

Some these Twitter reactions will leave rolling on the floor laughing. 

Moral of the story, read the label before you eat.

Meanwhile, Lasizwe joined thousands of celebrities, who in effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, urged South Africans to respect the lockdown regulations and stay home.

