Lasizwe’s milk tart discovery leaves tweeps confused
Everyone loves a good laugh, after all, they say laughter is the best medicine.
And humour is certainly another form of coping mechanism, especially during the national lockdown period.
YouTuber Lasizwe is one of the many social media influencers who through his skits, has managed brings humour to many South African homes.
The "Lasizwe: Fake It TIll You Make It" star to Twitter on Tuesday, his concern about his latest discovery about the “ready to eat” milk tart.
He wrote: I’ve always wondered why my stomach becomes upset when I have it without putting it in the oven! We have been eating uncooked Milk Tart.
I’ve always wonder why my stomach becomes upset when I have it without putting it in the oven! We have been eating uncooked Milk Tart— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) April 7, 2020
In his next post, he shared an image of the recent purchase, captioning it: “How old were you when you found out that Woolworths Milk tart isn’t ready to eat, you must first put it in the oven before consuming.
I’ve always wonder why my stomach becomes upset when I have it without putting it in the oven! We have been eating uncooked Milk Tart— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) April 7, 2020
Today old 😭😭😭no wonder I always got sick after eating it— Koena💖 (@thickness_koena) April 7, 2020
And I always wondered why my ass would be dropping a straight fire 30min mixtape when I have it. pic.twitter.com/2RP9drQAaX— Nyawuza🇿🇦 (@NankuLoAsey) April 7, 2020
No wonder pic.twitter.com/ghaVE7Ys57— KG-M (@KgKaygeetk101) April 7, 2020
😰 I've been eating it wrong this whole time?😳— Ms. King 🍃🌈 (@lethulmt) April 7, 2020
Yazin' , deep down I knew something was up with that tart 😂💔 kodwa imnandi yona shem— Olerato (@OKholumo) April 7, 2020
Tell me you're lying 👀👀, I never read. nna I just put inside my mouth💀— Basetsana (@BarsieAye) April 7, 2020
Thank you now I know pic.twitter.com/f1jaFUYOuX
Tell me you're lying 👀👀, I never read. nna I just put inside my mouth💀— Basetsana (@BarsieAye) April 7, 2020
Thank you now I know pic.twitter.com/f1jaFUYOuX
View this post on Instagram
Dear South Africa! As the president of South Africa. Tag your friend #StayHome
A post shared by Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) on