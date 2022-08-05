Lasizwe’s Nomatriquency bags 2 Prism Awards

Fans of the famous social media sensation Nomatriquency are calling for her return. Popular YouTube sensation Lasizwe Dambuza has scooped two awards for his funny online persona Nomatriquency.

While many thought the character died down, she clearly reigns supreme when the news broke of the double award celebration. In a proud social media boast, Dambuza posted: “NOMATRIQUENCY JUST WON 2 AWARDS! Firstly thank you to @steers.sa and @dnabrandarchitects for trusting me with this partnership! TO THE SWEERIES, YOU GUYS MADE IT POSSIBLE! THANK YOU GUYS SO MUCH!” In 2019, the bubbly character with her broken English, loud mouth and colourful wigs made her way onto everyone’s social media timelines as she broke the internet with content that had us on the floor with laughter.

Dambuza signed his first deal with Game Stores in 2019 after Nomatriquency first made a video of how hard it was for a woman to go for a job interview at the retail store. The videos became so popular that Nomatriquency was headhunted by the popular food joint Steers, which used Nomatriquency as the “Supervisor” for their campaign that saw the character tour Steers food outlets nationwide. Content Creator: Lasizwe Dambuza Picture: Instagram But in May this year, Dambuza told Nomatriquency fans that he would be “killing off” the character with a mini doccie on Nomatriquency.

At least Nomatriquency will fade out with two Prism Awards to her name. She won Silver under the Media Relations category and Gold under the influencer Management category. Dambusa also asked fans: “Is this a sign we should bring back Tricky Baby!?” Fans congratulated Dambuza .

@Moghelingz said: “ Tricky baby was the first fictional character to score an endorsement deal in SA, NOW THIS!!!!!!! Y’all better put some respect on the name. Congratulations my sweetie pie this is a huge blessing, from here we’re going upwards and onwards, YESSS, YES BHEBEE.” @Melvyn_lubega said: “WE ARE LED! Congratulations bro, stay not only pioneering but trailblazing. You’re an inspiration to so many both locally and abroad.” @Warren_refferty said : “I knew Noma was meant to be a star, that girlie worked hard no ways .”

