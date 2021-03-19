Lasizwe’s ’R10 Goes A Long Way’ campaign gets R1m boost from Standard Bank

A fund raising initiative by media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has been further boosted, thanks to a generous donation by Standard Bank. Dambuza’s venture kicked off a few days ago in a bid to help tertiary students pay off their tuition fees, raising R1 million in five days. Today he announced that Standard Bank had donated a further R1m towards his #R10GoesALongWay fundraiser. “The total is R2 000 000.00! Oh my goshsssss!!!! South Africa we raised 2 million rand for students. I don’t know how to react!!! 2 million!!! What!!! Thank you Thank you Thank you What!" he posted on his social media platforms.

IOL reported that The initiative came in light of the Wits protests, with Lasizwe himself contributing R10 000.

The campaign urged other people to contribute as little as R10 to the initiative to reach the goal of R1 million.

Bigger companies like KFC donated R50 000 and Pick n Pay donated R10 000, while African Bank pledged R10 000 and 10 laptops to the cause.

Earlier this week, thousands of students across the country took to the streets in a bid to have their historic debt scrapped.

According to The Star, university students have vowed not to retreat or surrender until their demands are met.