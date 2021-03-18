Lasizwe’s 'R10 Goes A Long Way' campaign raises R1 million for students’ tuition

Social media star Lasizwe Dambuza’s crowd-funding efforts did not go in vain as South African rallied together to raise a staggering R1 million in just five days. The “Fake It Till You Make It reality star and his team started the #R10GoesALongWay campaign over the weekend to help tertiary students pay off their tuition fees. The initiative came in light of the Wits protests, with Lasizwe himself contributing R10 000. The campaign urged other people to contribute as little as R10 to the initiative to reach the goal of R1 million. Bigger companies like KFC donated R50 000 and Pick n Pay donated R10 000, while African Bank pledged R10 000 and 10 laptops to the cause.

An ecstatic Lasizwe took to his social media to share the good news with his followers and fans.

On Facebook he wrote: “WE DID IT JOE! We raised R1 000 000.00 for students to get registered in Universities in 5 days!!!

“We literally did it! Thank you to every single one of you who contributed R10 to this initiative. WE REALLY DID THAT!!#R10GoesALongWay!”.

DB Tumzat commented: “Many might not have seen the difference but I did and thanks a lot may this lovely God bless those pure soul who made this contribution a success in changing one’s life for better ❤️❤️”.

Refiloe Malotsa McCandles said: “Lasizwe this is great, if we could find someone of your calibre to facilitate a crowd fund amongst your followers, maybe we fund about 5 ppl a day with the R10 daily contribution, the black nation will advance.”

And Mario Ronald Brandt asked for advice on how to start a similar initiative in Namibia.

“Hello kindly advise how do I do this kind of initiative so I do this in Namibia; students are finding it very difficult too. What are the steps?”.