Lasizwe's 'R10 Goes A Long Way' campaign registers 313 students

Local YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza’s “R10 Goes A Long Way” campaign has helped kick-start the academic year for students that are in need. The good news was revealed by Lasizwe in a video posted on his social media account. At first, in the video announcement, it seems that Lasizwe is sharing some disappointing news.

However, along the way, it actually turns into a good news announcement that he has managed to pay registration fees for all those that applied for “R10 Goes A Long Way”. “You're getting your registration fees paid. You're getting your registration fees paid. Everybody getting their registration fees paid!” exclaims Lasizwe in the video. JOKES!!! WE ARE PAYING FOR EVERYONE’s UNIVERSITY REGISTRATION FEES! Thank you to my friends @sibumabena @kingaya_ and @takkies7 for being part of this initiative. And a BIG THANK YOU TO @fundi_southafrica for helping us through out this whole process.



WE DID IT SOUTH AFRICA!! — Lasizwe’s Year (@lasizwe) February 1, 2022 A total of 313 students will be able to register for the 2022 tertiary academic year, with registration fees paid in full.

This is thanks to the collective power and purpose of #“R10 Goes A Long Way”, which raised over R1,6m over the 2021-2022 period of the campaign. The campaign was launched last year by social media celebrity Lasizwe Dambuza and friends Nkateko “Takkies” Dinwiddy, Sibu Mabena and Ayanda Mhlongo. The idea for “R10 Goes A Long Way” was born when Lasizwe became aware of how many students weren’t able to proceed with their university registration because of the fees – despite having the marks they needed to qualify for a place.

The original partnership was put in place with Fundi to assist with fund collection, student selection and fee distribution, has grown from strength to strength in this time, with both donors and applicants making use of the dedicated FundiFund site to contribute their R10s or apply to be a beneficiary. “We, again, went through a stringent auditing process in terms of vetting applications, ensuring students met all requisite criteria,” explains Mala Suriah, CMO of Fundi. The “R10 Goes A Long Way” campaign raised over R1.6m over 2021-2022.