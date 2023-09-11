Lasizwe’s sheer black risqué outfit steals the show at DStv Content Creator Awards

Lasizwe Dambuza made sure that all eyes were on him at the DStv Content Creator Awards, in Association with Samsung Galaxy on Saturday. Donovan Goliath, the award-winning comedian and content creator, hosted the awards and navigated the night with energy and humour.

The DStv Content Creator Awards celebrated the biggest in South African content creation. Some of the personalities spotted on the purple carpet included Lasizwe, K Naomi, Julia Anastasopoulos, Pona Halo, Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena, Kim Jayde, Candice Modiselle, Matt Flax, Farieda Metsileng, Carol Ofori, Karabo Poppy, Kefilwe Mabote and Lemii LoCo. The purple carpet came alive on the big night as nominees, guests and fans showcased their outfits but one attendee had everyone’s attention - Lasizwe.

Lasizwe’s outfit was inspired by Kagiso Mogola’s HollywoodBets Durban July outfit, but put his own twist in the outfit, thanks to Lindani Styling. “Ahhhhh!!!! Yini manje Siphiwe?” (What now,) commented Lasizwe’s brother Lungile Mchunu, which was a reaction many of Lasizwe’s followers had. Mabote, who took home the Fashion & Style Award, turned heads with her dramatic number from Gert Johan-Coetzee.

The style influencer must have dashed after accepting her award because she was not spotted in the winners group picture. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefilwe Mabote (@kefilwe_mabote)

Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio lit up the stage with their electrifying choreography, while Black Motion entertained with the good tunes. The show was interrupted by unplanned loadshedding. Jokes guys! It was Suzelle DIY, who made a special guest appearance on stage to give the audience a good laugh and some tips on how to flip loadshedding on its head and to keep making entertaining content.

Ami Faku gave a powerful solo performance, while Birth of Stars paid tribute to the LGBTQI+ community, showcasing the journey of three young SA creatives: Kamo WW, Coachella Randy and Kagiso Mogola. Bontle Modiselle and Lasizwe teamed up to perform a killer skit, paying homage to Beyoncé's recent world tour, where she brought out Blue Ivy to perform the song ‘My Power’.

The winners of the second DStv Content Creator Awards. Picture: Supplied The awards also took the opportunity to announce the launch of the Thumb Stopper Podcast which will give fans candid, intimate and behind-the-scenes access to some of their favourite content creators and influencers across South Africa. It launches exclusively on Spotify Podcasts for the first month.

The awards celebrated 19 creators, with the first OG Award going to none other than Mihlali Ndamase. Her close friend, Lasizwe, did the honours of announcing the first-ever OG Award winner with a goosebumps moment of recognition for Mihlali and her achievements. As Mihlali couldn't be there to accept her award, Lasizwe invited her mother, Phumla Tshitende, onto the stage to receive the trophy.

The 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards winners are: Cause/Social Commentary Award Doctor Siya

Funniest Content Creator Award Ikho Kweba Visual Arts Award

Karabo Poppy Best Brand Collaboration Award essenceMediacom for Gillette #IndodaCanShave

Sports Fan Award Lemii LoCo Fashion & Style Award

Kefilwe Mabote Emerging Creator Award, presented by 947 God’s Butler

Podcast of the Year Award, presented by Spotify Podcast and Chill with MacG Podcast Special Mention, presented by Spotify

African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe Automotive Award Juliet Mc Guire

Knowledge Sharing Award Becoming Dr Andy Thumb-Stopping Award

Donovan Goliath The OG Award Mihlali Ndamase

Alter-Ego Award Sipho2Skiits – August (That Mozambican Dude) Foodie Award

Mush Kitchen Travel & Lifestyle Award, presented by LIFT Wander with Iana

Dance Award Justin de Nobrega Sol Content Creator Award

Mandisi Song of the Year Award AKA ft. Nasty C - 'Lemons (Lemonade)’