Bookmark article to read later
Monday, September 11, 2023

Lasizwe’s sheer black risqué outfit steals the show at DStv Content Creator Awards

Lasizwe turned heads with his black number at the DStv Content Creator Awards. Picture: Instagram/contentcreatorawardssa

Published 1h ago

Share

Lasizwe Dambuza made sure that all eyes were on him at the DStv Content Creator Awards, in Association with Samsung Galaxy on Saturday.

Donovan Goliath, the award-winning comedian and content creator, hosted the awards and navigated the night with energy and humour.

The DStv Content Creator Awards celebrated the biggest in South African content creation.

Some of the personalities spotted on the purple carpet included Lasizwe, K Naomi, Julia Anastasopoulos, Pona Halo, Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena, Kim Jayde, Candice Modiselle, Matt Flax, Farieda Metsileng, Carol Ofori, Karabo Poppy, Kefilwe Mabote and Lemii LoCo.

The purple carpet came alive on the big night as nominees, guests and fans showcased their outfits but one attendee had everyone’s attention - Lasizwe.

The award-winning creator made sure to grab attention with his sheer black number with a black thong that covered the goods.

Lasizwe’s outfit was inspired by Kagiso Mogola’s HollywoodBets Durban July outfit, but put his own twist in the outfit, thanks to Lindani Styling.

“Ahhhhh!!!! Yini manje Siphiwe?” (What now,) commented Lasizwe’s brother Lungile Mchunu, which was a reaction many of Lasizwe’s followers had.

Mabote, who took home the Fashion & Style Award, turned heads with her dramatic number from Gert Johan-Coetzee.

The style influencer must have dashed after accepting her award because she was not spotted in the winners group picture.

Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio lit up the stage with their electrifying choreography, while Black Motion entertained with the good tunes.

The show was interrupted by unplanned loadshedding. Jokes guys!

It was Suzelle DIY, who made a special guest appearance on stage to give the audience a good laugh and some tips on how to flip loadshedding on its head and to keep making entertaining content.

Ami Faku gave a powerful solo performance, while Birth of Stars paid tribute to the LGBTQI+ community, showcasing the journey of three young SA creatives: Kamo WW, Coachella Randy and Kagiso Mogola.

Bontle Modiselle and Lasizwe teamed up to perform a killer skit, paying homage to Beyoncé's recent world tour, where she brought out Blue Ivy to perform the song ‘My Power’.

The winners of the second DStv Content Creator Awards. Picture: Supplied

The awards also took the opportunity to announce the launch of the Thumb Stopper Podcast which will give fans candid, intimate and behind-the-scenes access to some of their favourite content creators and influencers across South Africa.

It launches exclusively on Spotify Podcasts for the first month.

The awards celebrated 19 creators, with the first OG Award going to none other than Mihlali Ndamase.

Her close friend, Lasizwe, did the honours of announcing the first-ever OG Award winner with a goosebumps moment of recognition for Mihlali and her achievements.

As Mihlali couldn't be there to accept her award, Lasizwe invited her mother, Phumla Tshitende, onto the stage to receive the trophy.

The 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards winners are:

Cause/Social Commentary Award

Doctor Siya

Funniest Content Creator Award

Ikho Kweba

Visual Arts Award

Karabo Poppy

Best Brand Collaboration Award

essenceMediacom for Gillette #IndodaCanShave

Sports Fan Award

Lemii LoCo

Fashion & Style Award

Kefilwe Mabote

Emerging Creator Award, presented by 947

God’s Butler

Podcast of the Year Award, presented by Spotify

Podcast and Chill with MacG

Podcast Special Mention, presented by Spotify

African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe

Automotive Award

Juliet Mc Guire

Knowledge Sharing Award

Becoming Dr Andy

Thumb-Stopping Award

Donovan Goliath

The OG Award

Mihlali Ndamase

Alter-Ego Award

Sipho2Skiits – August (That Mozambican Dude)

Foodie Award

Mush Kitchen

Travel & Lifestyle Award, presented by LIFT

Wander with Iana

Dance Award

Justin de Nobrega

Sol Content Creator Award

Mandisi

Song of the Year Award

AKA ft. Nasty C - 'Lemons (Lemonade)’

DStv Content of the Year Award

Tums the Narrator

