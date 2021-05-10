Lasizwe's Zulu King 'virginity' joke gets tweeps heated

YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza’s joke about giving up his virginity to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini rubbed some tweeps the wrong way.

After a tense couple of weeks including court action following the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was named the heir for the Zulu throne on Friday.

The “Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make” star decided to shoot his shot on Twitter since King Misuzulu was unmarried on Saturday.

He said: “The new Zulu King can definitely take my virginity… Literally I would make a plan on how I would carry his babies!

“No ways!!! I have the biggest crush on him! He’s such a handsome man with PRESENCES AF!

“Bayede wena weNdlovu!”

Some tweeps didn’t take kindly to the post, even though he was clearly making a joke.

“You can’t be speaking about the King and your nasty virginity in one sentence. Respect kwedini,” said @Sincoko_Essay.

“Level of disrespect is rife call homophobic whatever a King can’t n should not be gay,” said @ThebzaMduduzi.

“…Idk… Idk hey, but I think we should respect the hierarchies in our lives. We can't say this is permissible to say about or to a king.

“Being honest this is straight up disrespectful to the king.

“You straight up telling the king that he can put it in your ass.Distasteful,” said @LebogangAfrika.

“Are you INSANE???!!!! How disrespectful could you be to the #zulunation!!! I am in tears. I am in BLOODY WAR TEARS!!!” said @denisestokes.

Last month, the social media star shared how he was enjoying going on dates and that following his very public break-up with his ex-boyfriend, he was having fun on the dating scene, meeting new men and trying to figure out if the relationship would be short or long term.

He said: “I’m really enjoying this phase I'm in of going out on dates, meeting new men, getting to know them and figuring out if I want you for a long time or a good time.”