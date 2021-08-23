Lasziwe happy to accept TikToker's boyfriend application

Local social media star Lasizwe Dambuza’s search for a boyfriend seems to have borne fruit. Duetting TikTok user Likhona Thulani, aka @thulani_jamalkeys, on the video-sharing app, the “Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It” star is seen smiling, as Likhona explains in isiXhosa that while he identifies as straight and isn’t generally attracted to men, he finds Lasizwe attractive.

Plus he’s xhosa😩😍 — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) August 15, 2021 Lasizwe’s dating history has been on public display with his most recent ex-boyfriend leaving him in tears when he ostensibly left for Cape Town earlier this year. He then found that his ex-boyfriend had never made it to the Mother City - as he bumped into him at Great Dane, a popular watering hole in Joburg. Appearing on Instagram Live, Lasizwe chatted to Molemo ’Lemii LoCo’ Lehoko on his “Mjolo Monday” Q&A sessions, and revealed what went down.

Lasizwe said that he left his “bae” at the airport and then decided to go out with his friends that night. They then bumped into the boyfriend at Great Dane. Lemii then asked if he gave any explanation as to why he was there and not in Cape Town.

To which Lasizwe said: “My thing is when I saw him, I was so shocked. Because you saw my stories that I was crying. “I went through like the most like I have lost a limb. And even though our relationship is two seconds old, but I’ve known you for a good year and you've been trying to get with me for six months, and finally I’ve given you a chance. “And we’ve been seeing each other for 6 months and seeing you at Great Dane when I dropped you off at the airport with the flights I bought you.“